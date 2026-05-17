Many fans were discouraged after yesterday’s game—but not Jakub Dobes

Yesterday, Jakub Dobes and the Canadiens let one slip away.

Everyone agrees it was the Canadiens' worst game since the start of the playoffs. And you can't blame it on a young team still finding its footing, since the Sabres aren't exactly seasoned, you know.

The 8-3 loss stung. There's no doubt about it.

Is it possible to believe that the Canadiens will do what they did in the first round—win Game 7 on the road after dropping Game 6 at the Bell Centre?

It's possible, yes.

Different round, same story. Montreal dropped Game 6 at home in Round 1 before going on to win Game 7 in Tampa Bay. Can the Habs pull off another road-series win? pic.twitter.com/AFBcXIY5zE — BarDown (@BarDown) May 17, 2026

But the fact remains that right now, there's a sense of discouragement among the fans. You read the comments under the CH's posts (or under posts about the CH) and it's clear that yesterday's loss stung.

No one is going to tell you that the Habs, who left the door wide open for the Sabres, played well. That would be a lie.

But we shouldn't confuse a bad Game 6 with the fact that the Canadiens, believe it or not, still have a pretty good chance of winning tomorrow's game.

If they play the right way, they have a shot. And they've done that often during the 2026 playoffs.

Jakub Dobes, who didn't finish yesterday's game, didn't turn into a bad goalie overnight. He may have felt the fatigue of the past few weeks, but he's tough enough to pull off a big one tomorrow.

The goalie is talented and he hasn't given up: so he'll be looking to make amends. You can see it when you watch him play.

Dobaš has had enough of Dahlin pic.twitter.com/A6zivrzmsn — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 17, 2026

Even though it hasn't been easy for the goalie over the last two games, yesterday's game may have really gotten to him. If he shows up in good form for tomorrow's game, the Habs will have a chance.

And if the guys in front of him—who play better on the road than at home—tighten up the defense, the Habs will have their chances.

Note: I'm not saying the Habs are guaranteed to win. But I am saying that for one game, it's possible the Habs could pull off a big win and advance to the conference finals.

We shouldn't get discouraged too quickly. After all, the Habs haven't lost two games in a row since the start of the playoffs.

The only good news? The Habs haven't lost two games in a row in these playoffs! So #Habs in 7? #Canadiens #Sabres #nhlplayoffs — Daniel Melançon (@DanMelancon) May 17, 2026

overtime

– It's one thing to say it, but if the guys play their game, it'll be a good match.

Game 7 in Buffalo, Monday | “No panic: we're excited and we love the challenge” – Lane Hutson https://t.co/gTSja8SRCO — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 17, 2026

– The Canadiens won't be practicing today. The guys will be flying to Buffalo in the next few hours for tomorrow's game. If they win, they'll play Thursday and Saturday in Carolina before returning to the Bell Centre on Monday. Otherwise, it's over.

– No panic for the coach.