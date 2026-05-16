Free agents: Jacob Trouba could be an attractive target for the Canadiens

Even though the Canadiens are still playing, it's already May 15, and we're just six weeks away from July 1 and the opening of the free-agent market.

Although there won't be many big names available, this will be an opportunity for some teams to bring in reinforcements and fill certain gaps in their rosters.

The Athletic has compiled a list of the top free agent each NHL team should try to sign this summer.

There are just over six weeks until NHL free agency opens on July 1. Although the free-agent class is short on big names, there are plenty of quality players eligible to hit the open market. pic.twitter.com/6WrTu4r3wQ — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 16, 2026

In the case of the Habs, Jacob Trouba is an interesting option.

The 32-year-old could really help bolster the Habs' defensive depth while adding a right-handed player to the blue line.

In 81 games this season, Trouba has recorded 35 points, including 10 goals, with a plus/minus of -1 while averaging 22:50 minutes per game.

At 6'3” and 212 lbs, he plays a physical game and could add weight and stability to the Montreal defense.

Not to mention that the defenseman has a lot of experience in the regular season and playoffs, which could help the Canadiens' young players.

Let's just say that having a guy like Trouba on your second or third pairing gives you a solid defense.

With the Ducks needing to sign both him and 36-year-old John Carlson on the blue line, one wonders if they'll want to re-sign two fairly old defensemen.

Trouba is coming off a seven-year contract that paid him an average of $8 million per season, and at 32, we can expect a pay cut and, more importantly, a shorter contract length for his next deal.

In fact, it's mainly the length of his next contract that will likely determine whether it's a good signing or not.

A two- or three-year deal could be attractive for Trouba, but anything beyond three years could be a contract that ages poorly.

Furthermore, with a limited free-agent market this July 1 combined with the salary cap increase, we could well see several teams engaging in a bidding war for signings, and it wouldn't be surprising to see several players land the big payday.

And in such a situation, one has to wonder if the Habs' front office will be willing to pay top dollar to bring in reinforcements.

In a nutshell

– Larry Robinson carries the torch.

Larry Robinson lights up the Bell Centre for Game 6! Larry Robinson lights up the Bell Centre for Game 6!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/4eUsWBajZD — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 17, 2026

– The Roses squander a lead.

The Roses have to settle for a 2-2 tie against the Wild https://t.co/bVitTAV0v7 — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 16, 2026

– Things aren't looking good.

It's costing a lot for so little power. https://t.co/utaq57B1br — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 16, 2026

– Another year for Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is RETURNING to play with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/UnIObiGeVA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 16, 2026

– Ouch.