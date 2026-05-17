The CH’s shorthanded play led to the three losses against the Sabres

There's a lot to be said about the Montreal Canadiens' loss on Saturday night.

Who expected an 8-3 loss to the opponent in the first game of the 2026 playoffs on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre?

Well, a lot of things didn't go right for the Habs in this game, particularly with certain players. We can certainly expect to see changes to the lineup.

Above all, changes need to be made in an aspect of the game that doesn't get much attention.

It's not the power play, and it's not the goaltending either.

It's actually the penalty kill, which has been pretty disastrous since the start of the playoffs.

TVA Sports actually ran an article on this earlier today.

A 73.6% success rate in the playoffs is anything but impressive https://t.co/AHYUvcNTxp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 17, 2026

In fact, this special teams unit has largely been responsible for the Habs' three losses.

In Game #1, the Sabres capitalized on two of their three opportunities. In Game 4, the Sabres were two-for-four, while in the last game, they scored four times (on six opportunities).

Specifically, the Habs' penalty kill has a 73.6% success rate since the start of the playoffs (which ranks them 13th out of 16 teams), and changes need to be made in this area.

First, we need to identify the key players involved.

I don't think there's much to change on defense. Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, and Kaiden Guhle are all indispensable, and Lane Hutson is making a huge impression defensively. That aspect of his game is very underrated.

On offense, Phillip Danault and Jake Evans absolutely have to stay.

As for Alex Newhook, he brings something interesting to the table. His speed on the penalty kill reminds me a lot of Paul Byron, and I feel like he could be a wild card.

Then there's Josh Anderson, who is often paired with Danault in that situation.

However, I feel like he could be replaced by Nick Suzuki.

We know the captain is very responsible and very smart. Plus, the fact that he's a right-handed center adds an interesting dimension to the faceoff circle.

Danault and Newhook could take faceoffs on the left side, while Suzuki and Evans would take them on the right.

We know the team excels at the faceoff circle, and it needs to capitalize on that by maximizing its chances of gaining possession of the puck in every situation.

By winning more faceoffs, it will obviously be easier for the Habs to clear the zone.

Could Oliver Kapanen be inserted into the lineup? That would be another option for the Habs to consider, as he's known for his defensive responsibility and the team needs to lighten the workload on Jakub Dobes.

In a nutshell

– It will be interesting to see if the Panthers make a move in the draft.

David Pagnotta: I'm curious about Florida, what they're doing with the 9th overall pick; they have to figure out goaltending, so maybe that's a carrot to dangle – DFO Rundown (5/14) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 17, 2026

– I'm really looking forward to seeing if the Ducks will make changes or if they'll put their faith in their young group.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Ducks: They have players who are in and out of the lineup that intrigue other people, Mason McTavish; Olen Zellweger; [Verbeek's] gonna have options here – 32 Thoughts (5/15) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 17, 2026

– Indeed.

I have a bit of a hard time reading some comments that describe the Bell Centre as “harmful” to the Canadiens. Personally, I see things quite differently. Do you remember the example of Kirby Dach, who was sent back onto the ice to a standing ovation from the fans?… pic.twitter.com/nsGNs3bvJY — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 17, 2026

– Must-read.