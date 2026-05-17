Here’s the price Vincent Trocheck will have to pay

It's no secret that the Canadiens need a second-line center.

Even though he's doing a good job, having Evans as a center to pair with a player like Ivan Demidov isn't ideal for the Habs.

And with the July 1 free-agent market lacking big names, particularly at center, the best option to acquire that center will likely be through a trade.

However, we've learned the price tag for Vincent Trocheck, whose name was frequently linked to Montreal last year.

According to David Pagnotta, who discussed Trocheck as a potential acquisition for Toronto on the Leafs Morning Take podcast, the Rangers are reportedly asking for a first-round pick, a top prospect, and an additional asset—though he didn't specify whether that additional asset is a draft pick or a prospect.

That seems to me to be the standard price a team can expect to pay for a solid second-line center.

And Trocheck could tick several boxes the Canadiens are looking for: he's a right-handed center capable of fueling the offense while being responsible in both zones.

The 32-year-old may seem to have slowed down with just 53 points, including 16 goals, in 67 games last year, but most Rangers players had tough seasons. He had still scored 20 or more goals in each of the previous four seasons.

Plus, Trocheck is still under contract for three more seasons with a very solid average salary of $5.625 million per year.

The only catch is that he's still on the smaller side at 5'11” and 187 lbs, but the American player could help solidify the Habs' center line for the next three years.

Trocheck has a no-trade clause listing twelve teams to which he cannot be traded, and given that he wants to remain in the East, Montreal could be a good destination if the Rangers were to trade him.

It's realistic to think that the high-level prospect demanded by the New York club could be Michael Hage.

However, given that he'll play another year in the NCAA and that the Canadiens' window of opportunity is truly opening up, it's a price I'd be willing to pay for an established second-line center in Montreal as early as next season.

In Brief

– Phillip Danault answers questions.

Comments from Danault and St-Louis before heading to Buffalo Listen ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/sq38RLhWIV — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 17, 2026

– Any moves on the horizon?

Elliotte Friedman: Re Ducks: They have players who are in and out of the lineup that intrigue other teams, like Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger; [Verbeek] is going to have options here – 32 Thoughts (5/15) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 17, 2026

– Jays win.

BIG series win in Motown! #BlueJays50 FINAL: Blue Jays 4, Tigers 1 pic.twitter.com/KzTP7aC73i — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 17, 2026

– He's finally breaking out of his slump.

Mired in an extended slump, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said he was one good swing away from turning it around. That swing came on Sunday in a series-deciding win over the Detroit Tigers. (@bnicholsonsmith) https://t.co/iHe3kEs0kX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 17, 2026

– Little rest for Toronto.