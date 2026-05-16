“We haven’t accomplished anything yet”: Martin St-Louis is still hungry

The Canadiens are currently one of five teams still in the running in the NHL. And tonight, the team will have the chance to eliminate one of those teams if they beat the Sabres at home.

It's not a done deal, of course. But seeing the Montreal team in this position is already a good thing, especially for a team that wasn't necessarily expected to go far in the playoffs before the start of the season.

In the eyes of many, then, the Habs' season is already a great success. Except there's one person who, clearly, isn't satisfied yet: Martin St-Louis.

During his press conference today, the coach was asked what he thought about his team being among the five still in the running in the league this season.

His response? In his view, the Habs haven't accomplished anything yet.

“We haven't accomplished anything yet.” -Martin St-Louis, on the fact that only 5 of 32 teams remain in the NHL. The coach is hungry. pic.twitter.com/8XRLFrVR9E — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 16, 2026

Obviously, the coach has to promote an ambitious mindset to keep his players from getting complacent. But clearly, you can tell that St-Louis—whose team has already exceeded many people's expectations this season—wants even more.

After all, a spot in the conference finals, a spot in the Stanley Cup Final… and even a Stanley Cup championship are still up for grabs.

That said, we can't start looking that far ahead just yet. The Habs must first and foremost deliver the knockout blow to the Sabres before thinking about the next steps, and they'll have the chance to do so in about ten hours.

And if the players are as hungry as their coach, the team has a good chance of succeeding.

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

7 more hours during which admin has to pretend to be productive Only 7 more hours of pretending to be productive today#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3yA2iyDQiK — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 16, 2026

– Good point.

Martin St. Louis, upon waking up on May 16, ahead of the first Saturday playoff game at the Bell Centre, with the sun shining brightly in Montreal: “It's always a good sign. The warmer it gets, the more it means you're still alive, still kicking. That's fun, so we've got to keep going.” — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 16, 2026

– News from the Blue Jays.