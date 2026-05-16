Threat to the Sabres: Mr. Saturday Night will have the perfect opportunity to shine

Mathis Therrien
Threat to the Sabres: Mr. Saturday Night will have the perfect opportunity to shine
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens will have a chance tonight at 8 p.m. to eliminate the Buffalo Sabres by winning Game 6.

The Habs will be playing at home at the Bell Centre in front of their fans, which represents a golden opportunity for Martin St-Louis's squad to make a spectacular run to the National Hockey League's Final Four.

The occasion will be all the more perfect, as this will be the first playoff game of 2026 on a Saturday night.

And of course, when we hear “Saturday night,” we immediately think of Mr. Saturday Night himself: Cole Caufield.

The Habs' #22 is known for excelling on Saturday nights, having proven it all season long with absolutely insane stats.

Caufield has tallied 21 goals and 14 assists in 23 Saturday night games this season, and tonight will be the perfect opportunity to add to that.

Caufield is having a respectable playoff run with eight points, including four goals, in 12 games, but let's just say that's not quite up to par with what we'd expect from a 51-goal scorer.

At least we can take comfort in the fact that Caufield seems to have finally found his groove, having scored three goals in his last three games.

And tonight, he'll have a huge opportunity to shine once again on a Saturday night—and this time, help his team clinch their second-round series.

The Sabres must clearly be afraid of Mr. Saturday Night right now, even more so than the intimidating crowd at the Bell Centre.

In short, I expect a huge game from Caufield, with a performance that will allow the Habs to defeat the Buffalo Sabres in six games.

The Habs need to seize the opportunity to close out the series at home and avoid repeating the same scenario they faced against Tampa Bay in the first round.

No one wants to go back to Buffalo for a Game 7.


In a Nutshell

– Indeed.

– A first goal today for Canada!

– Stay tuned.

– Well done!

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