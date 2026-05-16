Threat to the Sabres: Mr. Saturday Night will have the perfect opportunity to shine

The Montreal Canadiens will have a chance tonight at 8 p.m. to eliminate the Buffalo Sabres by winning Game 6.

The Habs will be playing at home at the Bell Centre in front of their fans, which represents a golden opportunity for Martin St-Louis's squad to make a spectacular run to the National Hockey League's Final Four.

The occasion will be all the more perfect, as this will be the first playoff game of 2026 on a Saturday night.

And of course, when we hear “Saturday night,” we immediately think of Mr. Saturday Night himself: Cole Caufield.

The Habs' #22 is known for excelling on Saturday nights, having proven it all season long with absolutely insane stats.

Caufield has tallied 21 goals and 14 assists in 23 Saturday night games this season, and tonight will be the perfect opportunity to add to that.

HE'S MR. SATURDAY NIGHT FOR A REASON!!! #StanleyCup Watch Cole Caufield and the @CanadiensMTL host the @BuffaloSabres in Game 6 TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, @Sportsnet, & @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/ZPBq7wIPm8 — NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2026

Caufield is having a respectable playoff run with eight points, including four goals, in 12 games, but let's just say that's not quite up to par with what we'd expect from a 51-goal scorer.

At least we can take comfort in the fact that Caufield seems to have finally found his groove, having scored three goals in his last three games.

And tonight, he'll have a huge opportunity to shine once again on a Saturday night—and this time, help his team clinch their second-round series.

The Sabres must clearly be afraid of Mr. Saturday Night right now, even more so than the intimidating crowd at the Bell Centre.

In short, I expect a huge game from Caufield, with a performance that will allow the Habs to defeat the Buffalo Sabres in six games.

The Habs need to seize the opportunity to close out the series at home and avoid repeating the same scenario they faced against Tampa Bay in the first round.

No one wants to go back to Buffalo for a Game 7.

In a Nutshell

– Indeed.

I think this guy's (Adam Nicholas) contribution to everything positive happening with the Habs isn't recognized enough. There's a lot of talk (and rightly so) about MSL, but Nicholas has also transformed this organization in terms of individual development. Always the first… pic.twitter.com/F3tqEBkyfE — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 16, 2026

– A first goal today for Canada!

CANADA OPENS THE SCORING John Tavares finds Dylan Holloway heading to the net and it's a 1-0 game! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/RGdd6j1sJN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 16, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Bruce Cassidy is the right fit for the Leafs. Are they right for him? https://t.co/OgANsl0rQE — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) May 16, 2026

– Well done!