Jason Robertson linked to the Canadiens

The National Hockey League's offseason is a topic no one is talking about yet with the Montreal Canadiens, given that, for the first time since 2021, the team is having a strong playoff run.

The topic that was on everyone's lips in April and May over the past four seasons isn't really a hot topic in town these days, thanks to playoff fever.

However, it's clear that the upcoming offseason has plenty in store, as Kent Hughes and his team surely already have plans in mind.

The eliminated teams, meanwhile, are in the thick of the offseason, and as a result, certain storylines are already taking shape, including a very popular one involving the Dallas Stars.

Indeed, the Jason Robertson situation is really grabbing attention across the NHL, given that the 26-year-old star forward has played out the final year of his contract and will be asking for a significant pay raise.

And that raise, well, it might be difficult for the Stars to afford, as they're up against the salary cap.

And with the Stars unable to sign Jason Robertson, Marco D'Amico believes the Montreal Canadiens could get involved.

Indeed, as he explained during the latest episode of “Comission Athlétique,” which focuses on the upcoming offseason for the Dallas Stars, the Habs could clearly be a good fit for Jason Robertson.

The 26-year-old American winger just had his second-best season of his career with 96 points, including 45 goals, which truly places him among the NHL's elite.

He's a big player at 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds, who has consistently outperformed in the playoffs, as evidenced by his eight points—including five goals—in six games this year.

And contract-wise, the Stars' #21 is still a restricted free agent, but he holds a lot of leverage in arbitration, which would likely grant him a one-year deal, leading him to unrestricted free agency.

The Stars won't want to lose Robertson for nothing, so they'll try to juggle their payroll to make room for their star's next contract.

However, if they can't manage that, a trade could become the solution.

In that case, D'Amico lists the Chicago Blackhawks and the Utah Mammoth at the top of the list, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens.

Robertson will clearly be asking for a long-term contract worth around $12 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid player on the Habs.

It would be the first contract worth $10 million or more since Carey Price.

In short, let's see if Kent Hughes will take on another Noah Dobson-style situation (because it's clearly the same kind of scenario), this time for a star winger, or if he'll focus on other positions, such as second-line center.

In Brief

– Note for tonight.

Montreal police are asking people attending the Bell Centre watch party not to bring any type of pyrotechnics or fireworks (because it is illegal and dangerous). Huge crowds, and they're asking them to “please respect security rules” and to stay calm “like the coach behind the… https://t.co/RjdkZjWACp — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 16, 2026

– Read this.

Gavin McKenna – 2026 Draft Profile https://t.co/HDBLpiDNUI — Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) May 16, 2026

– Don't miss it.

🗞️ One last home game before the break: CF Montréal hosts Chicago Fire FC this Saturday. See you at Stade Saputo → https://t.co/nQ5HEiqRaj 🗞️ One last home battle before the break: CF Montréal hosts Chicago this Saturday at Stade Saputo →… pic.twitter.com/w5ObfQkxor — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) May 15, 2026

– Things are going badly in Toronto.