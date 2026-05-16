Percentage of faceoffs in the playoffs: Three Habs players lead the category

The Montreal Canadiens are just one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs semifinals.

The Habs lead their second-round series 3-2, having pushed the Buffalo Sabres to the brink, with Game 6 at the Bell Centre tonight starting at 8 p.m.

The Habs' run could continue as early as tonight for several reasons.

Obviously, Jakub Dobes's heroics top the list, along with the team's remarkable depth, as offensive contributions are coming from everyone.

However, one factor often overlooked when discussing the Canadiens' recent playoff success is their faceoff success rate.

Martin St-Louis's squad has been very successful at the faceoff in this spring tournament, which has greatly helped the team secure victories.

The Habs rank third in the NHL in the playoffs with a 56.1% success rate, behind the Ottawa Senators (58.5%) and the Boston Bruins (56.2%).

That's already an impressive ranking for the Habs, but it gets even better when you look at the individual statistics of the Habs' players.

Among players who have taken part in at least 125 faceoffs during this postseason, the Habs have three in the top 5, including the top two.

Best faceoff percentage this postseason (min. 125 faceoffs): 61.9 — Phillip Danault *

59.5 — Jake Evans

59.2 — Tim Washe

56.4 — Joel Eriksson Ek 56.2 — Nick Suzuki pic.twitter.com/KX4xMxcT9u — Allan Walsh (@walsha) May 16, 2026

Indeed, the Habs dominate this category with three players at the top of the rankings: Phillip Danault at 61.9%, Jake Evans at 59.5%, and Nick Suzuki at 56.2%.

These are excellent numbers for the Canadiens' centers, and they're a very important and telling indicator of the team's success.

Winning faceoffs allows a team to control the outcome of a set play, and to either escape a defensive situation or set up an offensive play.

What's even more impressive is that Kirby Dach, the Habs' fourth-line center, sits at 55.8%, not far behind his captain.

The Canadiens' four main centers all have a faceoff win percentage above 55%.

That's excellent and impressive.

All four will need to continue dominating to help the Habs go as far as possible in the 2026 playoffs.

In a Nutshell

– Ah, those famous hockey players.

Cutter Gauthier said he broke his L1 and L2 vertebrae on March 30th, per @Derek_Lee27. He returned just two weeks later on April 12th and played the ENTIRE postseason. pic.twitter.com/mCq3vPz2Ap — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) May 15, 2026

– Obviously.

– Very interesting.

Le Canadien | The man who programs Jakub Dobeš's brain https://t.co/F6r0Foovgz — La Presse (@LP_LaPresse) May 16, 2026

– A must-read.