Wave of love: Carey Price thanks fans on Instagram

When he was the goalie for the Montreal Canadiens, Carey Price was widely loved, but he was also hated by some fans.

Whether you like it or not, being a goalie in Montreal comes with a mix of love and hate. You have to know how to toughen up and keep your cool.

Price had the advantage of always staying very calm in front of the net, and that's one of the reasons he had such a great career.

Recently, a fan page dedicated to Price posted statistics and highlights of #31, and he received a huge outpouring of love.

Even though Dobes is doing an excellent job, we still miss Carey Price.

Price himself responded to the Instagram post, noting that it's been rare lately to scroll through the comments and see nothing but positivity.

“I just wanted to thank everyone in this comments section. It's rare these days to scroll through the comments and see nothing but love. Thank you all for being fans.” – Carey Price

He ended his comment with a “GO HABS GO!”

Keep in mind that technically, Price is still a member of the San Jose Sharks at this time. However, nothing is stopping him from thanking his fans and wishing the Habs success.

After all, the Habs have and always will have a special place in his heart.

I invite you to check out the comments on the Instagram post in question. I see nothing but kind words.

I'm really looking forward to seeing if Price eventually returns to the Habs organization in some capacity.

In a nutshell

– That's what Caufield was missing.

– Horrible…

Shit, I just saw another angle—I don't know if he'll ever play again. pic.twitter.com/B9N4NCleuJ — Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) May 15, 2026

– Unbelievable.

No fewer than 6 goals for the Saguenéens in the 3rd period! pic.twitter.com/csMeOpe2QI — RDS (@RDSca) May 16, 2026

– That's really impressive.