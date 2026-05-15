Sabres: Tony Marinaro is already planning the team’s funeral

Tony Marinaro loves to joke around… a lot, actually.

We've often seen him having a good time on The Sick Podcast, or last year on BPM Sports, calling different places where the Habs' opponents are.

He's also called his mom before, and every time he does something like that, it always gets a laugh.

Well, Marinaro has been up to his old tricks again recently.

He decided to plan the Buffalo Sabres' funeral in advance, on the eve of Game 6 at the Bell Centre (when the series could very well end).

The Sabres are on life support and @TonyMarinaro calls funeral homes to prepare #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/cT7Y4Mn30p — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 15, 2026

Ahh, that Tony.

During the first call above, he introduced himself as Lindy. I'll let you guess who he was referring to.

When explaining who the “beloved person” was for whom he wanted to plan a funeral, he said she was “on life support” and that there were only a few hours left before her passing.

Later, during a second call to another funeral home, Marinaro explained that “his good friend” had chosen to end life support next Saturday, knowing he had no chance of survival.

“I can guarantee you that by Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time, he will be dead.” – Tony Marinaro

The employee at the second funeral home wanted to know if this person was in a facility, and Marinaro added that, according to the latest news, he was at the Keybank Center.

“That's where Buffalo died, in front of all the Montreal Canadiens fans.” – Tony Marinaro

He ended the call by wishing the employee a nice day, before shouting “Go Habs Go!” and “poutine over chicken wings.”

He'll never stop surprising us with calls like this.

In a nutshell

– Be respectful of others.

Please guys, no fireworks and especially not around others. The last thing we need is for someone to get their hand blown off from a firework that goes haywire https://t.co/PLfBCqCLIJ — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 15, 2026

– Indeed, the CH's effectiveness at the faceoff circle is excellent.

Maybe we've spent too much time talking about the lack of a second center… and forgotten just how dominant the #CH has been at the faceoff circles since the start of the playoffs. https://t.co/bZ85v94VLe — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 15, 2026

– For those who missed Mitch Marner's magnificent goal yesterday:

– Must-read.