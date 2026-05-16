Sabres: We have a clue as to who will be the starting goalie tonight

Tonight, the Canadiens have the chance to eliminate the Sabres and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. They'll be able to count on the support of their fans in a Bell Centre that's sure to be electric.

Will the Habs be able to do what they couldn't against the Lightning and avoid a Game 7? We'll find out in a few hours.

That said, the Sabres were wondering who would be the team's starting goaltender. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started the last two games, but Alex Lyon (who started the first three of the series) came in to replace him in the third period on Thursday.

And now, based on practice, everything points to Lyon being the starting goaltender. He was the first of his team's goalies to leave the ice.

Note that all three of the team's goalies (Lyon, Luukkonen, and Colten Ellis) skated this morning.

It's worth noting that Lyon didn't do too badly in the first game of the series, but then allowed five and six goals in the next two games. On Thursday, coming in as a reliever, he faced three shots… and allowed one goal.

In his defense, let's just say that Ivan Demidov (on the power play) couldn't have placed his shot any better, hehe.

IVAN DEMIDOV IS A PLAYOFF GOALSCORER IVAN DEMIDOV IS A PLAYOFF GOALSCORER#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/xyTVT2oICI — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 15, 2026

Even though Lyon's selection seems logical, we shouldn't rule out the possibility that Ruff is trying to bluff to mess with the Habs' heads. That said, generally speaking, the first goalie to leave practice is a sure sign.

We'll see in a few hours if Ruff has laid his cards on the table… or if he's trying to throw the Canadiens off the scent.

In a nutshell

– Obviously.

MUST-SEE: The Canadiens players are really feeling the fans' energy pic.twitter.com/Kd8FPo8Enb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 16, 2026

– Great read.

To wrap things up and give us a boosthttps://t.co/7iy4x3oPdR — RDS (@RDSca) May 16, 2026

– I love that!

“What's happening in Montreal right now is incredible. You go everywhere and people cheer you on, give you energy. I love everything we're experiencing these days.” -Arber Xhekaj, during a brief exchange in the locker room this morning pic.twitter.com/YUEwqpNXM6 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 16, 2026

– News on the CH prospects at the World Championships.

Vinzenz Rohrer (Austria) and Filip Mešár (Slovakia) both won their first game at the World Championship in Switzerland! Vinzenz Rohrer (Austria) and Filip Mešár (Slovakia) both won their first game at the World Championship in Switzerland! pic.twitter.com/mrRTQfDFYZ — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) May 16, 2026

– As expected.