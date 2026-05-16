Sabres: We have a clue as to who will be the starting goalie tonight

Félix Forget
Sabres: We have a clue as to who will be the starting goalie tonight
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Tonight, the Canadiens have the chance to eliminate the Sabres and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. They'll be able to count on the support of their fans in a Bell Centre that's sure to be electric.

Will the Habs be able to do what they couldn't against the Lightning and avoid a Game 7? We'll find out in a few hours.

That said, the Sabres were wondering who would be the team's starting goaltender. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started the last two games, but Alex Lyon (who started the first three of the series) came in to replace him in the third period on Thursday.

And now, based on practice, everything points to Lyon being the starting goaltender. He was the first of his team's goalies to leave the ice.

Note that all three of the team's goalies (Lyon, Luukkonen, and Colten Ellis) skated this morning.

It's worth noting that Lyon didn't do too badly in the first game of the series, but then allowed five and six goals in the next two games. On Thursday, coming in as a reliever, he faced three shots… and allowed one goal.

In his defense, let's just say that Ivan Demidov (on the power play) couldn't have placed his shot any better, hehe.

Even though Lyon's selection seems logical, we shouldn't rule out the possibility that Ruff is trying to bluff to mess with the Habs' heads. That said, generally speaking, the first goalie to leave practice is a sure sign.

We'll see in a few hours if Ruff has laid his cards on the table… or if he's trying to throw the Canadiens off the scent.


In a nutshell

– Obviously.

– Great read.

– I love that!

– News on the CH prospects at the World Championships.

– As expected.

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