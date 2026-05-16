This series confirms the strength of the CH’s core

In 2022, my bold predictions about the Canadiens' bright future drew a lot of mockery.

“The Canadiens? A future elite core? Hahahaha!

“On par with the Cup champions? Hahaha! Take off your rose-colored glasses!”

Etc.

I've since created a model to analyze the team's core, updating it periodically as needed, always projecting where that core will be at full maturity.

So here we are in mid-May 2026. We don't yet know if the Habs will make it past the second round, but what we do know is that they've beaten the Lightning, are dominating their series against the Sabres so far, and make reaching the Final Four a very real possibility.

But above all, this current playoff run increasingly confirms the accuracy of our early analyses and calls for another update to the core.

While waiting for Michael Hage or a bigger fish, perhaps by bringing back Phillip Danault, Hughes and Gorton figured there was no harm in trying to open the window as early as this season...

The Current Strength of the Montreal Core

Given the level of maturity this young team has already reached—already a top-8, if not top-4, NHL playoff contender—we'll assess the current strength of the core today rather than its projected power, as in many of our previous analyses.

So let's dive into a comparative overview of this core—already worthy of the elite—by juxtaposing it with that of the 2026 Stanley Cup favorites, the Colorado Avalanche, as well as the “logical contenders” in the East, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Categories / Roster Montreal Colorado Carolina Generational (20 pts): No need for a lengthy definition here! The best or among the top 2-3 of his generation at his position. Makar

, Mackinnon Elite (17 pts): A player with exceptional qualities, including a hockey IQ and/or attributes that are clearly superior. Just below the so-called generational players. Part of the cream of the crop. He is dominant and can sometimes be a “game-changer.” Changes the course of games. Makes others better. Capable of consistently executing exceptional plays with ease. Competition level generally above average. Elevates his team every season. Exceptional career, often filled with individual and team honors. Hall of Fame induction almost guaranteed early in their careers for most. Hutson Suzuki Superstar (15 pts): A player with great qualities, but generally just a bit less well-rounded, consistent, or dominant than the elite. Performance generally well above average. Superb career punctuated by more pronounced dominant or productive periods. Chances for individual honors and/or Hall of Fame induction. Generally among the top 5-6 players of his class. Caufield Necas Aho Star (12 pts): A player well above average, with a number of dominant qualities or several strong attributes, but who won't necessarily carry his team on his shoulders. Significant impact, abundant and consistent production without being “exceptional” over a number of years. A very fine career. Contending or championship-caliber teams often have several players in this category. Easily ranks among the best in his draft class. Future superstars or elite players might temporarily fall into this category, as might stars in slight decline. Slafkovsky

Demidov

Dobson

Matheson

Dobes You may also like The Sabres’ players haven’t taken to the ice since the last game

“We haven’t accomplished anything yet”: Martin St-Louis is still hungry Kadri

, Nelson

, Nichushkin

, Toews Jarvis

Ehlers

Svechnikov

Stankoven

Slavin

Miller Impact (8 pts): A player who remains above average. Would generally rank among the top 15–25 players in a typical draft. Stands out in at least one aspect of the game but lacks one or more elements to be considered a star player (talent, consistency, reliability, efficiency, production). This category may also include former stars nearing the end of their careers, players who have a greater impact in the playoffs, or young players still developing. Guhle

Newhook

Anderson

Danault

Bolduc

Dach Lehkonen

Landeskog

Roy

Burns

Manson

Blackwood Hall

Blake

Staal

Martinook

Gostisbehere

Nikishin

Andersen Total value of the core players/Number of players

157 pts

14 players

151 pts

13 players

143 pts

14 players Average age of the roster 25.64 years 31.7 years 29.14 years Prospects for the future core Hage (C)

Zharovsky (LW)

Fowler (G)

Reinbacher (RW)

Engstrom? (RD)

Pickford? (RW)

Mooney? (LW) Brindley (C)

Nabokov? (G)

Gulyayev? (DG) Nadeau (LW/D)

Frolov (G)

Unger-Sörum? (RW)

Cerrato? (C)

Meta-analysis

No core analysis model is perfect, but I still believe I've been fairly objective in evaluating the players by placing them in the right categories.

Despite a core value of 151 points compared to 157 for the Canadiens, not many would dethrone the Avalanche from their status as the #1 contender this season. The Avalanche is a team with (very) strong links that also possesses decent depth at every position.

But this table still shows that the Canadiens' model for building a potential championship team is entirely defensible. And the Habs' current core is, of course, six years younger than Colorado's and four years younger than Carolina's. Not to mention that the pipeline is far from dry…

Colorado's window will likely close within the next 3–4 years, while it seems the Canes' might remain ajar for a while longer. But it's always the same question in Carolina: will it be enough?

Even with a younger roster, the Habs have more raw firepower than the Hurricanes—a team with more weak links—while boasting nearly as much depth.

It's worth noting, off the record, that these two teams are also masterfully coached by St. Louis and Brind'Amour, two serious contenders for the Jack Adams Trophy…

To think that some of them will get even better…

Montreal is certainly counting on an already elite player in Hutson. And I'd go so far as to say: potentially generational, in the sense that he could well rank among the top 2-3 of his generation in the long run. Poetry on skates and nerves of steel.

We also really have no choice but to rank Suzuki among the elite: a 101-point season, 6th in scoring, excellent in the playoffs, an undisputed leader and unifier, consistent, brilliant, never injured, a potential Selke Trophy winner… Alouette.

Caufield, a superstar? You can't really classify a 51-goal, 88-point scorer any other way. His breakout in the playoffs comes at just the right time!

Slafkovsky, a star? Yes. And that's a bit of an understatement. Averaging over 1 point per game since November, 30 goals, 73 points in his 21-year-old season… Already very clearly one of the best power forwards of his generation. Underrated defensively and in terms of his passing skills. Almost a superstar already, with a real shot at reaching the elite.

Next, whether we like it or not, Demidov is already more of a star player than just an impact player. At 20, he's capable of making plays that only a handful of NHL players can even dream of. Most likely a future elite player. In addition to being a true second-line center, all he lacks is a little more confidence, consistency, efficiency, and experience… A breakout in the playoffs could take the Habs to another level…

Is Dobes already a star player? Absolutely! Considering his stats since January and his playoff performance, it wouldn't even be a stretch to call him a “superstar”… But we've deliberately held back a little. Never mind, he beat Vasilevskiy and is probably the best goalie still in the playoffs. Already intimidating.

The “workhorses” Dobson and Matheson, given their production, as well as the minutes played and the roles entrusted to them, are “star” players in their own right.

Then there are Guhle, Newhook, Danault, Anderson, Dach, and Bolduc (and we almost included Texier and Evans!), who are highly effective, solid, and productive soldiers in the playoffs. They have a definite impact. All first-round picks except Anderson…

So here's the thing: Hold on, the Canadiens are (already) there.