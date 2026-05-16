The Sabres’ players haven’t taken to the ice since the last game

There are only six hours left until Game 6 between the Habs and the Sabres. Are you excited?

The big question right now is whether the Sabres will be able to get back on track. The team has just lost three of its last four games… and in those three losses, it gave up 11 more goals than it scored.

No, that's not ideal.

And it's interesting to note that the Sabres have tweaked their routine a bit ahead of tonight's game. After giving his players the day off yesterday, Lindy Ruff also gave his squad the day off today.

Only the three goalies skated this morning (which hinted that Alex Lyon should be the starter tonight); the skaters, for their part, haven't hit the ice since the end of Game 5.

The Sabres are breaking from their routine: no morning practice ahead of tonight's Game 6 against the #Habs. They didn't practice yesterday, either… So they're banking on rest. — Guillaume Lepage (@GLepageLNH) May 16, 2026

Yesterday, Ruff explained that he felt his players needed a short break to move on after Thursday night's loss. That's why the guys didn't skate yesterday… and he also explained that he was considering giving them the morning off.

He's clearly decided to go ahead with that plan.

“I know the pressure they're feeling.” How Lindy Ruff is trying to ease that pressure on the Sabres. Plus thoughts on the goalie situation, Owen Power, and more heading into Game 6https://t.co/EhTMZ2Cz5L — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) May 15, 2026

So it's unclear whether the Sabres plan to make any changes to their lineup for tonight's game. The coach confirmed that Owen Power, who took a nasty fall on Thursday, should be in the lineup, but it's unclear if other changes will be made… or if any lines will be shuffled.

Ruff's plan is clear: he wants his players to take a step back and approach tonight's game with a clear head.

Will the strategy pay off? We'll find out in a few hours.

In a nutshell

– Hey, Cole.

Mr. Saturday Night Cole Caufield at Habs morning skate today pic.twitter.com/FugU1Bdpoq — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 16, 2026

– Not bad, the kid.

Macklin Celebrini with a DISGUSTING backhand snipe. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/kMzoQNf37G — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 16, 2026

– A name to watch.