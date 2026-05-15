The NHL has released the schedule for the third round: the Habs know what to expect

Currently, there is only one second-round series still underway. And just like in the first round, the Canadiens are keeping everyone waiting.

If the Habs win tomorrow (8 p.m.), that would wrap up the second round. Otherwise, a decisive game will take place Monday night (7:30 p.m.) in Buffalo to determine the Hurricanes' next opponent.

In the West, it's settled: the Golden Knights will face off against the Avalanche.

On that note, we now know when the third round will begin. And we'll tell you right away: it won't start until the Canadiens' series against the Sabres is over.

In fact, what's set in stone is that the series in the West will begin on Wednesday, May 20. We also know that all games, both in the West and the East, will be played every other day.

So, there will be only one game each night across the NHL.

What we don't know yet, however, is whether the Hurricanes' series will start on Tuesday, May 19, or on Thursday, May 21. That's the unknown factor.

We'll have the answer Saturday night. If the Canadiens win, the series against the Hurricanes will start on Tuesday. And if the second-round series goes the full seven games, the Hurricanes won't start until Thursday.

Basically, the winner of the Sabres-Canadiens series will have two days off and will begin its third-round series three days after the end of its current series.

The Western Conference Final begins Wednesday, while the Eastern Conference Final starts Tuesday or Thursday of next week pic.twitter.com/VyajWryRIM — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 14, 2026

The Hurricanes, who haven't played since May 9, must be eager to get back on the ice…

Regardless of whether the Sabres or the Habs win the series, it will start in Carolina. After all, the Hurricanes finished atop the Eastern Conference in 2025-2026.

It's also worth noting that if the Canadiens want any chance of securing home-ice advantage at some point in the 2026 playoffs, they'll have to face the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

The other three teams still in the running all had more points than the Habs in the regular season.

in a nutshell

– Indeed.

This is crucial ahead of a series against the Yankees. https://t.co/elzZxaF4AZ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 15, 2026

– The Sabres' big hitters aren't adjusting to the Habs' players. [TSN 690]

– Must-read.