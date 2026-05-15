John Tortorella refused to speak to the media after yesterday’s victory

The Golden Knights love to be hated.

While the Vegas team's instant success hasn't pleased a lot of people, their approach has also fueled cynicism surrounding the franchise.

We're talking specifically about how they've handled the injured list.

In recent days, two events have caused fans of other teams to be angry with the Vegas club's management.

First, there's the fact that management is denying Bruce Cassidy the right to speak with the Oilers and the Kings about the head coaching position. A coach who has been fired but is still under contract remains under his club's control.

And now, another story has surfaced, last night: John Tortorella and his players (most of them, at least) did not speak to the media after yesterday's game.

Only three guys spoke, and the locker room doors remained closed to reporters, who were unable to do their jobs properly.

John Tortorella declined to speak with the media after advancing to the Western Conference finals. The Golden Knights also didn't open the locker room after the game. They brought one player into a side room to speak, along with the two who spoke at the podium. I've been… — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) May 15, 2026

The situation resembles that of the Barrie Colts in the OHL. Recall that after winning a series, the team's coach and captain failed to provide meaningful answers to the media.

And what did people say about them? Just junior league stuff!

Barrie Colts win the OHL Eastern Conference Final in Game 7 and this is their press conference? Assuming the coach told the player to do this. I hope. What the hell is this? Settle down Belichick pic.twitter.com/NBWrwOwCFu — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) May 5, 2026

The situation is strangely similar to Vegas. After eliminating the Anaheim Ducks, refusing to speak is a strange situation since the mood in the locker room must have been positive.

Was management afraid the players would be asked questions about a topic that's not easy to handle in Vegas? I'm talking about Bruce Cassidy…

In brief

– The Habs in the spotlight elsewhere in Canada.

Tons of Canadiens jerseys and hats during school drop-off this morning, and I'm in Hamilton. — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) May 15, 2026

– Indeed.

– Nothing less.

Jakub Dobes Ties Ken Dryden (1971) & Patrick Roy (1986) for the most road wins in a postseason by a Canadiens rookie goalie#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gkix8ulFGs — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 15, 2026

– Worth noting.

Draft-eligible forward Ivan Stenberg starts on Sweden's top line for today's game against Canada at the IIHF World Hockey Championship https://t.co/Vc2yDjl42H — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 15, 2026

– Wow.