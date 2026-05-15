John Tortorella refused to speak to the media after yesterday’s victory

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
John Tortorella refused to speak to the media after yesterday’s victory
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The Golden Knights love to be hated.

While the Vegas team's instant success hasn't pleased a lot of people, their approach has also fueled cynicism surrounding the franchise.

We're talking specifically about how they've handled the injured list.

In recent days, two events have caused fans of other teams to be angry with the Vegas club's management.

First, there's the fact that management is denying Bruce Cassidy the right to speak with the Oilers and the Kings about the head coaching position. A coach who has been fired but is still under contract remains under his club's control.

And now, another story has surfaced, last night: John Tortorella and his players (most of them, at least) did not speak to the media after yesterday's game.

Only three guys spoke, and the locker room doors remained closed to reporters, who were unable to do their jobs properly.

The situation resembles that of the Barrie Colts in the OHL. Recall that after winning a series, the team's coach and captain failed to provide meaningful answers to the media.

And what did people say about them? Just junior league stuff!

The situation is strangely similar to Vegas. After eliminating the Anaheim Ducks, refusing to speak is a strange situation since the mood in the locker room must have been positive.

Was management afraid the players would be asked questions about a topic that's not easy to handle in Vegas? I'm talking about Bruce Cassidy…


In brief

– The Habs in the spotlight elsewhere in Canada.

– Indeed.

– Nothing less.

– Worth noting.

– Wow.

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