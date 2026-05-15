It was thanks to Marco Marciano that Jakub Dobes finished the game

Last night got off to a rough start for Jakub Dobes.

After giving up three goals on his first four shots (including a nasty one he'd like to take back—the third goal, that is), the Canadiens' goalie had many fans worried.

He finally got back on track (after getting roughed up by the Sabres) and stopped the next 32 shots. Nothing less, right?

He didn't allow a goal once again after getting chirped, this kid is mental https://t.co/AvldEy2M3B — Alex (@ivandemigoal) May 15, 2026

After the game, Dobes admitted he thanked Martin St-Louis for keeping him in net. He said he was proud to have had the chance to bounce back and help his team win.

But in reality, as Martin St-Louis said, it's Marco Marciano who deserves the credit.

While the coaches on the bench were hesitating and didn't know whether to keep the goalie in the game or not, the goaltending coach was consulted.

His message to Martin St-Louis: keep him in the game. And that's exactly what happened.

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis telling reporters in Buffalo why he decided to leave goalie Jakub Dobes in net after he allowed three goals on the first four shots he faced in Game 5 vs. the Sabres, which the #Habs ended up winning 6-3: pic.twitter.com/mrSsYYMcUj — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 15, 2026

The players trusted Dobes, but so did the coaches. And St. Louis, for his part, trusted his assistant, who has been working with Dobes since their days with the Laval Rocket.

In the end, the coach decided what he needed to do, but he based his decision on Marciano's advice. Let's just say Marciano isn't going anywhere this summer. #Interim

Remember that, in the meantime, the Sabres chose to keep playing musical chairs. Alex Lyon, who started the first three games of the series, returned to action in Game 3.

That didn't change much. And normally, when you do that, you don't win your series…

Understated as it may seem, this is another Canadiens victory following a loss. Jakub Dobes, who is even more confident this morning instead of possibly being down, has demonstrated his strength of character.

And he's proving once again that a loss in the 2026 playoffs doesn't scare him.

Jakub Dobes following a loss in the playoffs: 5-0

, .940 save percentage

, 6.4 goals saved above expected — Michael Amato (@amato_mike) May 15, 2026

The Habs' challenge now will be to not get their minds on the Hurricanes just yet. They'll need killer instinct and to win Game 6 to prevent the first-round scenario (losing Game 6 while leading the series 3-2) from repeating itself.

We'll find out tomorrow.

overtime

– Lindy Ruff didn't like seeing the Habs collapse. He probably didn't like what his players did yesterday…

Is Doan going to recover from this? I hope he's okay. pic.twitter.com/Dy0Ka2AfHs — Andrew McInnis (@McInnispicks) May 15, 2026

– The Habs' best players were the best yesterday.

Lane Hutson becomes the 7th defenseman in Habs history to record at least 10 assists in a playoff run. He joins Larry Robinson, Chris Chelios, J-C Tremblay, Doug Harvey, Petr Svoboda, and Éric Desjardins — Patrick Caisse (@PatrickCaisse) May 15, 2026

– Cole Caufield celebrates others' goals more than his own… and it's the same for a lot of the guys on the team.

All love for Ivan Demidov on the #Habs bench from Martin St-Louis & Philip Danault after his first #NHL playoff goal #family pic.twitter.com/Kx4sHjLOfh — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 15, 2026

Not the same goal, but the same Cole, yes Different goal, same Cole https://t.co/ZtgOsqVsAk pic.twitter.com/06Xz2NY4K3 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 15, 2026

– The power of comebacks.

Comeback wins in a season, Canadiens history 1975-76 31*

1992-93 31*

2025-26 30 *Won Stanley Cup — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 15, 2026

– Still.

19 goals in 4 playoff games for the Canadiens Last time this many goals were scored in 4 games: 1993

, last 2 games vs. QUE + first 2 games vs. BUF: 19 goals in 4 games — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 15, 2026

– The Habs were perfect on special teams (2-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill) and won 56% of their faceoffs.