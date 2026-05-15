Canadiens fans took over the Sabres’ arena

Last night, the Canadiens got off to a rough start. They eventually rallied to win 6-3 and take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.

But it wasn't just on the ice that things got off to a rough start… only to end on a high note.

In fact, when you look at it, as fans arrived and left the area around the Sabres' arena, it was the same story for Habs fans.

Before the game started, the fans who had made the trip from Montreal struggled to make their presence felt against the many Sabres fans in attendance.

Even though there were quite a few Canadiens fans there, they were no match for the Sabres fans.

Canadiens fans tried to start a chant. #Sabres fans drowned them out so well… the Montreal fans could only stop and admire the better squad. #sabrehood pic.twitter.com/XX7WRIsqGL — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) May 14, 2026

But after the game, it was a different story. We saw that many Buffalo fans left before the end of the game, which left a lot more room for the Canadiens fans.

And after the game, it practically felt like we were at the Bell Centre.

What we're experiencing tonight in Buffalo is truly special! Incredible. pic.twitter.com/I7Q7KMM55R — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 15, 2026

We know that Canadiens fans are capable of showing intensity. And yesterday was no exception: they know how to celebrate a victory by the Glorious Ones.

Being on the road didn't change a thing yesterday.

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It's possible the Canadiens won't set foot in Buffalo again in the coming days, since the team can clinch the series tomorrow night at the Bell Centre. And if that's the case, I don't expect the same atmosphere in North Carolina, since Raleigh is far away.

I don't see as many people making the trip (though some will) compared to Buffalo, a city that's easily accessible by car. So we have to appreciate what we saw last night.

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In a nutshell

– Jaromir Jagr will have a former teammate in the Stanley Cup Final for the 46th consecutive year.

Barring injury, for the 46th consecutive season, a former teammate of Jaromir Jagr will appear in the Stanley Cup Final Brett Kulak (Avalanche) or Rasmus Andersson (Golden Knights) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 15, 2026

– Victory for the Habs.

What a night for playoff hockey in Montreal pic.twitter.com/AeGrBBAdVi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2026

– Oh boy.