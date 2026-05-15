Playoffs in Brief: The Leafs Wanted Nothing to Do with the 2026 Playoffs’ Most Valuable Player

Raphael Simard
Playoffs in Brief: The Leafs Wanted Nothing to Do with the 2026 Playoffs’ Most Valuable Player
Credit: X

Last night, the CH won the crucial Game 5.

The Golden Knights and the Ducks were also facing off.

Vegas had the chance to eliminate Anaheim in six games, and thanks to a 5-1 victory, John Tortorella's team will face off against the Avalanche in the next round.

Mitch Marner is one of the best forwards in the playoffs.

Yesterday (and throughout the series against the Ducks), he put on a show. The first goal of the game was a real doozy.

Then, he set up his teammate perfectly.

A shorthanded goal.

To think the Leafs didn't want anything to do with him when they let him go… He finished with 11 points, including five goals in the second round.

What a blunder!

Shea Theodore put the exclamation point on the first period with his team's third goal.

Vegas never looked back after that.

The team will now face the Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals. That series kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Colorado.

After the game, Marner begged the media to hurry up, since his bus was leaving in 10 minutes.

He didn't want to be left behind in California.

Speaking of the media, John Tortorella didn't even speak to them. That's rare to see.

In fact, Vegas didn't grant access to its locker room. Weird…


Overtime

– Great season for the young Ducks.

– The series is almost over.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky are leading the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– There will be no NHL games tonight. The Canadiens and the Sabres will face off in Montreal tomorrow, with Buffalo facing elimination. If Montreal wins, the series against the Hurricanes will begin on Tuesday.

If Lindy Ruff's team forces a Game 7, the Eastern Conference Finals will begin on Thursday, the day after the first game of the Western Conference Finals.

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