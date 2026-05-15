Martin Matte’s new ad worked: the CH won yesterday

In the first round, Martin Matte made a joke at the expense of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Basically, he was seen making puns on the names of the Lightning players. And his wish was clear: to crush the Tampa Bay team in the first round.

It happened.

But then, before yesterday's game, with the series still tied at 2-2, Matte was at it again, posting a new ad for Maxi.

And this time, Richardson Zéphir from Palé Hockey was with him. So, on many levels, this is a very timely ad that was created to cheer on the Habs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxi (@chezmaxi)

To break the curse, a Haitian “tender veal” was prepared. #TiBébéBuffalo

The duo started by “rinsing” the veal (twice) before pureeing and mashing it. And of course, just like last time, several players were mentioned in the video.

The pun fest also included coach Lind Ruff this time.

Last night, it worked because the Habs “planted” the Sabres 6-3. And of course, it's all thanks to Martin Matte. It has nothing to do with the fact that the team was ready and trained properly.

Joking aside, that's what I love about the playoffs. The city is buzzing with hockey, and everyone is talking about nothing but the Canadiens, which creates an unbeatable atmosphere in town.

Martin Matte, who's getting a lot of buzz right now with his excellent Vitrerie Joyal series, is proof of that. And if I were him, I'd start thinking of jokes about Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Rod Brind'Amour.

in a flash

– Wow.

Even at 50, he keeps giving back. https://t.co/eqapZS5Lqo — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 15, 2026

– That's crazy.

The #CH is one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals and doesn't have a second center. It's crazy when you think about it! #Habs #Canadiens — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) May 15, 2026

– Incredible.

– Things change fast in the world of hockey.

It was a year ago today when the Oilers defeated Vegas in Game 5 OT. Imagine telling someone a year later: – Kris Knoblauch would be fired after the Oilers were eliminated in the first round by Anaheim–

Vegas would advance to the third round led by Torts, Carter Hart, and playoff leading scorer Mitch Marner. — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) May 15, 2026

– It's a travel day for the Canadiens.