MLB in Brief: Jose Berrios May Undergo Surgery | Tarik Skubal Returns to Pitching

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jose Berrios May Undergo Surgery | Tarik Skubal Returns to Pitching
Credit: Sportsnet

Jose Berrios may undergo surgery

We should know more tomorrow.

Tarik Skubal is pitching again

He can make short throws.

Season over for Jordan Westburg

He will undergo elbow surgery.

For the love of baseball

Justin Turner keeps playing.

Michael Kay takes a shot at David Stearns

“Everything he does doesn't work.”

Nolan Arenado Adjusts

He has to do things differently. The formula from recent years isn't working.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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