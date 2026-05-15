MLB in Brief: Jose Berrios May Undergo Surgery | Tarik Skubal Returns to Pitching
Jose Berrios may undergo surgery
We should know more tomorrow.
Nothing new on Jose Berrios yet. We'll probably know more tomorrow. Surgery is on the table, according to John Schneider.
They're still discussing what the next steps are. Berrios is on the fence about where he goes from here.
— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 15, 2026
Tarik Skubal is pitching again
He can make short throws.
Confirming what @JonHeyman reported: Tarik Skubal is lightly tossing two weeks after having surgery to remove a bone chip from his left elbow.
— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 15, 2026
Season over for Jordan Westburg
He will undergo elbow surgery.
Jordan Westburg To Undergo Season-Ending Elbow Surgery https://t.co/D7qiGoHiMO pic.twitter.com/X3o0DG30dD
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 15, 2026
For the love of baseball
Justin Turner keeps playing.
In Tijuana, Justin Turner refuses to let his baseball career die. @dennistlin and I went to Mexico this week. We asked Turner about not getting signed in MLB, if he considered coaching, and why, at age 41, he wants to keep playing.
Story: https://t.co/osyb7f6gZa pic.twitter.com/FlmqPUns6L
— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) May 15, 2026
Michael Kay takes a shot at David Stearns
“Everything he does doesn't work.”
Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay blasted the Mets' president of baseball operations over his offseason moves.
Read more: https://t.co/w5GAii2izt pic.twitter.com/eehe7J9xvA
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 15, 2026
Nolan Arenado Adjusts
He has to do things differently. The formula from recent years isn't working.
Latest notes, free to read:
Freeman vs. Olson, everybody
winsThe Brewers are doing it
againMariners facing tough
decisionsNationals' surprising
offenseArenado adjusting in
AZRockies' Moniak surginghttps://t.co/Hp5RIWhlK7
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 15, 2026
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