Edwin Diaz implicated in an illegal cockfighting ring in Puerto Rico

Following the scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's interpreter a while back, another problematic situation has now come to light with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to USA Today, Edwin Diaz is in hot water after recently being implicated in an illegal cockfighting ring in his hometown of Puerto Rico.

The article in question highlighted social media posts advertising cockfighting tournaments that included an image of Diaz in a Dodgers uniform. The report also cited a March article from El Nuevo Dia that quoted Diaz while he was attending a tournament where his family had entered four roosters.

It's legal in Puerto Rico, thank God. Otherwise, I wouldn't be here. It's something I've been doing since I was a kid, something my father instilled in me.

Although cockfighting in Puerto Rico is technically illegal under U.S. federal law, the practice has a long history in the territory, and local authorities often turn a blind eye to these fights.

Edwin Díaz has been linked to illegal cockfighting in Puerto Rico.https://t.co/EUW119vo1L — Ben Yoel (@Ben_Yoel) May 15, 2026

At this time, Diaz has not been charged with a crime. In addition to him, brothers Jose Ortiz and Irad Ortiz Jr., two of the world's top jockeys who faced off in the recent Kentucky Derby, were also linked to the case.

Neither Diaz nor the Dodgers have issued a statement regarding the charges. MLB has also declined to comment on the matter.

For the Dodgers, this adds another layer to what has already been a frustrating first season in Los Angeles for Diaz. The California team signed him to a three-year, $69 million contract in December 2025. But last month, the team announced that Diaz would undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow and would not return to play until the second half of the season.

This injury, however, could quickly become the least of the Dodgers' concerns regarding Diaz, as the allegations are serious because they involve an activity prohibited by federal law and linked to concerns about animal cruelty.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.