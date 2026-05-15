The Blue Jays need to capitalize on the Tigers’ struggles this weekend

Starting tonight and throughout the weekend, we'll be treated to a weekend of rivalries across Major League Baseball. And for the Toronto Blue Jays, that means a showdown against the Detroit Tigers.

The two teams are separated by just half a game in the standings and have been in much the same situation since the start of the season, as injuries have plagued them.

Fortunately for the Blue Jays, this series comes at a good time, as Trey Yesavage has returned to action and will pitch tonight (Friday), and Kevin Gausman's next start is scheduled for Sunday during this three-game series.

Conversely, Framber Valdez won't be on the mound this weekend, and Tarik Skubal remains on the injured list.

The only thing that could give the Tigers an edge might come in Saturday's game, as Casey Mize will be eligible to return. As for the Jays, it's unclear who will take the mound for this matchup.

Spencer Miles is expected to pitch, but there is no official starter.

Could Spencer Miles fill a rotation spot? @Ricky_Ro24 notes the injury history, but says if the team builds him up right, he could be their guy. pic.twitter.com/UZjGGPmpSh — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) May 14, 2026

The Toronto team will therefore need to take advantage of this favorable matchup to regain some momentum, which has been lacking throughout the season.

The problem is that the Blue Jays have really struggled to find success away from Rogers Centre, while twelve of Detroit's 19 wins have come at Comerica Park.

The Jays left Toronto on a high note when Daulton Varsho hit a game-winning grand slam in extra innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, but the team is in a precarious situation that it needs to get out of quickly.

And it starts tonight against the Tigers with Yesavage on the mound. Because next up is a series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.