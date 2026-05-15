Éric Gagné will pitch in Acton Vale next month

Since Éric Gagné retired from Major League Baseball, he has never really stopped pitching.

In 2009, he pitched for the Quebec Capitales. But since then, he's been seen pitching in games here and there to stay involved in baseball and for fun.

In 2015, he pitched in Trois-Rivières. In 2016, he pitched in Ottawa. In 2017, he participated in the World Baseball Classic and pitched on Long Island. In 2024, he pitched in Montreal, in the Quebec Major Baseball League.

But now he's set to repeat the LBMQ experience soon, as he'll be pitching in Acton Vale for the Castors on June 5.

Éric Gagné with the Acton Vale Castorshttps://t.co/37SAbciNU2 — RDS (@RDSca) May 15, 2026

We know that Gagné, who is still very much involved in the baseball world, likes to stay active and pitch here and there. He never hesitates to give back, especially to fans in Quebec.

It's interesting because it's not every day that a Cy Young Award winner pitches in Acton Vale. It's going to be a great experience for all the curious fans who'll get to discover the caliber of this league—and for the regulars, who'll be in for a treat.

Since Gagné is now 50, you never know when a game like this might be his last. So those who want to see him in action would be wise to catch him next month.

We'll see how he performs, then.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.