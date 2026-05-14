Patrick Roy is making waves in Toronto, a Quebec native is rumored to be heading to Nashville, and Kris Knoblauch’s contract

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Patrick Roy is making waves in Toronto, a Quebec native is rumored to be heading to Nashville, and Kris Knoblauch’s contract
Credit: Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

The Maple Leafs and the Oilers currently do not have a head coach.

The situation in Toronto is causing quite a stir because no one knows what direction the new owners will take to shape the team for the future.

Naturally, this will influence the hiring of a coach.

If the club wants to make one last push with Auston Matthews and company, could Patrick Roy be an option for the Maple Leafs?

In any case, since yesterday, his name has come up frequently in informal discussions. These aren't rumors per se, but rather people chatting for fun.

Alternatively, John Chayka could (more realistically, in my opinion) go with a younger coach from the new wave. Someone like Manny Malhotra, for example, could be in the running.

We'll see what the GM decides.

In any case, the position is going to generate a lot of buzz. And the biggest names on the market will be linked to the Maple Leafs, who play in one of the NHL's biggest markets.

Kris Knoblauch will be one of them. In fact, according to Jimmy Murphy, it's a scenario to keep in mind.

In reality, because the former Oilers player still has three years left on his contract (he hasn't even started his contract extension yet…) and is guaranteed to earn $7.5 million in total if he stays with the team through 2029, he can take his time.

But I see him jumping into the fray if the right opportunity presents itself. We don't know, however, what he thinks of the situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs…

And what about the Preds' GM position?

In fact, we often talk about the various GMs across the league. But with the Canucks having chosen Ryan Johnson, only the Preds haven't found one yet.

Actually, have they found someone but decided to delay the announcement? That's possible.

Rumor has it that Nashville may have found their man, but that he's still in the playoffs. The name Darren Yorke, a Hurricanes employee, is being mentioned quite a bit.

But what if Martin Madden Jr. were the right man for the job?

The Quebec native, who works for the Ducks in Anaheim, is a draft expert. He has often been tipped in the past to lead a team, but has never had the chance to become a GM.

Will his chance come in Nashville?


In a nutshell

– It was inevitable.

– Makes sense.

– Will Martin St-Louis shake things up?

– Note.

– Oh really?

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