Cal Raleigh has been placed on the injured list

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Cal Raleigh has been placed on the injured list
Credit: MLB.com

Cal Raleigh has been struggling for several weeks now.

He's having a rough season overall, but recently he snapped a nasty 0-for-38 slump at the plate. That's unusual for a hitter of his caliber, obviously.

Clearly, we suspected the guy was injured.

And yesterday, we got proof of it when we saw him grimacing in pain and unable to do his job by throwing to the bases to get an out for his team.

And so the Mariners, who have seen Raleigh miss a few games recently due to this same injury, have faced the facts by announcing that the star has been placed on the injured list for the first time in his career.

A right oblique strain has been reported.

We should expect to see Big Butt miss several weeks of action. He will also undergo a more thorough evaluation tomorrow when the Mariners return home.

Dan Wilson, the team's manager, says the good news is that the season is still young. The catcher has time to heal and make his mark on his team's 2026 campaign.

Obviously, a season like last year's is one to forget. But if Seattle can stay in the mix, Raleigh's return could have a positive effect on the rest of the team.

Currently, the Mariners are two games behind the Sacramento A's and half a game behind the Texas Rangers in the American League West standings. The Astros and Angels (six and seven games out of first place) are further behind.

PMLB
  • Juan Soto in action today.
  • Francisco Lindor: No timeline for his return.
  • Long absence for Francisco Alvarez, who underwent knee surgery. It will be two months.

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