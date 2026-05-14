Cal Raleigh has been placed on the injured list

Cal Raleigh has been struggling for several weeks now.

He's having a rough season overall, but recently he snapped a nasty 0-for-38 slump at the plate. That's unusual for a hitter of his caliber, obviously.

Clearly, we suspected the guy was injured.

And yesterday, we got proof of it when we saw him grimacing in pain and unable to do his job by throwing to the bases to get an out for his team.

Not what the Mariners want to see… After the error just now from Eduard Bazardo, Cal Raleigh was seen grimacing at his right side when backing up the relay throw. That's the area that forced him to miss three games earlier this month. He's remaining in this game. pic.twitter.com/KkCwfgMBhl — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 14, 2026

And so the Mariners, who have seen Raleigh miss a few games recently due to this same injury, have faced the facts by announcing that the star has been placed on the injured list for the first time in his career.

A right oblique strain has been reported.

Cal Raleigh is heading to the IL with a right oblique strain. pic.twitter.com/FeNIgUBj5c — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 14, 2026

We should expect to see Big Butt miss several weeks of action. He will also undergo a more thorough evaluation tomorrow when the Mariners return home.

Dan Wilson, the team's manager, says the good news is that the season is still young. The catcher has time to heal and make his mark on his team's 2026 campaign.

Obviously, a season like last year's is one to forget. But if Seattle can stay in the mix, Raleigh's return could have a positive effect on the rest of the team.

Currently, the Mariners are two games behind the Sacramento A's and half a game behind the Texas Rangers in the American League West standings. The Astros and Angels (six and seven games out of first place) are further behind.

PMLB

Juan Soto in action today.

Juan Soto is back in the Mets' lineup today, less than a day after exiting early due to a foul ball off his ankle. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 14, 2026

Francisco Lindor: No timeline for his return.

Update on Francisco Lindor: The MRI showed healing in the calf, but there's still no timetable for his return. Carlos Mendoza said Lindor will now move into the strength-training portion of his recovery, though he still appears to be a ways away. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 14, 2026

Long absence for Francisco Alvarez, who underwent knee surgery. It will be two months.

Francisco Alvarez had right knee surgery this morning to repair his torn meniscus. The Mets expect him to be on the longer end of his recovery timetable, so a full eight weeks. That should take Alvarez into mid-July. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 14, 2026

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