Anthony Volpe’s debut went as badly as you can imagine

There was only one way for Anthony Volpe to make his return to MLB action with the New York Yankees, and that was an injury to shortstop Jose Caballero.

And the stars aligned, as Caballero landed on the injured list earlier this week due to a broken right middle finger, forcing the Bombardiers to recall Volpe to the majors.

One day after being called up from Triple-A Scranton, Volpe made his debut yesterday (Wednesday), batting eighth in the lineup and playing shortstop in the Yankees' final game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

And to put it mildly, it didn't go very well.

Starting with his erratic defensive play, which doesn't seem to have improved since last year, even though he's now healthy.

In the eighth inning, Orioles outfielder Leody Tavares hit a routine ground ball straight to Volpe. Volpe moved to his left to field the ball but somehow managed to fumble it. His throw then arrived late at first base, and Volpe committed his first error of the season. In his first game…

Anthony Volpe error in his first game back pic.twitter.com/igSFcoF5iY — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 13, 2026

Last year, Volpe committed 19 errors in 147 starts, tying Trevor Story for the most in the American League.

And things weren't much better at the plate in yesterday's game, as the 25-year-old finished the game with no hits in three plate appearances—he was retired on a fly ball to center field in the third inning, struck out in the fifth, and grounded out to shortstop in the eighth.

Admittedly, it's just one game, but if Volpe doesn't seize this unexpected opportunity, it will be the swan song for him.

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