Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 106

In the 106th episode of the Passion MLB podcast, Pascal Harvey, Charles-Alexis Brisebois, and Sébastien Berrouard discussed the Toronto Blue Jays' latest week of action, as well as the struggles of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the San Francisco Giants, to name just a few topics.

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