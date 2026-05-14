Blue Jays win thanks to a dramatic grand slam in the 10th inning

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Blue Jays win thanks to a dramatic grand slam in the 10th inning
Credit: TSN

Last night, the Blue Jays had a close call.

Facing the Tampa Bay Rays, they nearly blew it all because of Jeff Hoffman. Is it just me, or does this sound like a story we've heard before?

With the game tied (1-1 after nine innings, thanks in part to Dylan Cease's strong seven-inning outing and the fact that the Blue Jays' offense failed to capitalize on opportunities), the pitcher entered the game in the 10th inning.

The result? He gave up two runs, including one earned, and two hits. The visitors thus took a 3-1 lead in the 10th.

Fortunately for Toronto fans, Daulton Varsho had a little magic up his sleeve and, with the bases loaded, hit a game-winning grand slam to give his team a 5-3 victory.

Normally, Varsho is a serious guy. But here, we could see just how crucial that big home run—which could be a turning point in his team's season—was. He celebrated his home run in style.

It's worth noting that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn't record a hit during the game. However, he reached base three times via walks and scored on Daulton Varsho's grand slam.

The Blue Jays' first baseman was also on base when Kazuma Okamoto hit his sacrifice fly in the eighth. But let's just say we expect to see Vladdy drive in runs with clutch hits more than anything else, given his talent.

PMLB
  • Enjoy the listen.
  • Ankle injury: Juan Soto day-to-day.
  • Shohei Ohtani's magnificent outing: seven scoreless innings.
  • Cal Raleigh is clearly injured.
  • What a ridiculous moment: he didn't tap his helmet.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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