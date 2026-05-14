Blue Jays win thanks to a dramatic grand slam in the 10th inning

Last night, the Blue Jays had a close call.

Facing the Tampa Bay Rays, they nearly blew it all because of Jeff Hoffman. Is it just me, or does this sound like a story we've heard before?

With the game tied (1-1 after nine innings, thanks in part to Dylan Cease's strong seven-inning outing and the fact that the Blue Jays' offense failed to capitalize on opportunities), the pitcher entered the game in the 10th inning.

The result? He gave up two runs, including one earned, and two hits. The visitors thus took a 3-1 lead in the 10th.

Fortunately for Toronto fans, Daulton Varsho had a little magic up his sleeve and, with the bases loaded, hit a game-winning grand slam to give his team a 5-3 victory.

Normally, Varsho is a serious guy. But here, we could see just how crucial that big home run—which could be a turning point in his team's season—was. He celebrated his home run in style.

Grand slam, Daulton Varsho. The biggest swing of the #BlueJays season so far, and so very needed. Toronto wins, 5-3. pic.twitter.com/zv1gpsREzC — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 14, 2026

It's worth noting that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn't record a hit during the game. However, he reached base three times via walks and scored on Daulton Varsho's grand slam.

The Blue Jays' first baseman was also on base when Kazuma Okamoto hit his sacrifice fly in the eighth. But let's just say we expect to see Vladdy drive in runs with clutch hits more than anything else, given his talent.

PMLB

Enjoy the listen.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s struggles are notably on the menu https://t.co/btxB2McYKl — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) May 14, 2026

Ankle injury: Juan Soto day-to-day.

X-rays were negative on Juan Soto's ankle. He's day-to-day. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 14, 2026

Shohei Ohtani's magnificent outing: seven scoreless innings.

Shohei Ohtani lowers his ERA to 0.82, the lowest among all qualified pitchers pic.twitter.com/dVkajm1lQF — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 14, 2026

Cal Raleigh is clearly injured.

Cal Raleigh then didn't even make a throw to first base on what should've been a tailor-made 6-2-3 double play ball with Christian Vázquez running down the line https://t.co/iAOBTxfDtG — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 14, 2026

What a ridiculous moment: he didn't tap his helmet.

The Mets are out of ABS challenges tonight after home plate umpire Junior Valentine determined Brett Baty called for a review. Baty never touched his helmet. pic.twitter.com/rusKZJIxpq — SNY (@SNYtv) May 14, 2026

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