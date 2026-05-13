The Leafs fired their head coach, Craig Berube, earlier today.

At a press conference, their new GM John Chayka admitted that an experienced coach could be a good fit for his team, which plays in a major market.

If Toronto wants to continue cycling through coaches, Bruce Cassidy could be available (if Vegas releases him), and Kris Knoblaugh could soon be fired by the Edmonton Oilers.

Marc Denis, for his part, thinks the Leafs need a coach like Martin St. Louis.

No, St-Louis isn't available in Montreal, but Denis believes they need someone who can change the culture.

Who will be the chosen one in Toronto? #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/uGVNO0G4ro — RDS (@RDSca) May 14, 2026

Toronto is in a pretty unique situation, because the team isn't necessarily rebuilding, but it isn't exactly a Stanley Cup contender either. It's in a no man's land.

The new coach will still have to change the culture there, because a loser's attitude and mentality have reigned in Toronto for far too long.

Personally, I'd expect them to hire an inexperienced coach. Yes, a coach like MSL to turn the Leafs around. Is that what's going to happen? Probably not.

They'll probably end up hiring Gerard Gallant or someone like that. #ClassicLeafs

In a nutshell

– Things are looking bad on this front.

– He's struggling.

The forward is still looking for his first goal of the 2026 playoffs https://t.co/O3qymYCD0r — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 14, 2026

– What a start to the game!

Nick Foligno scores his second of the game, and it's already 3–0 in Colorado pic.twitter.com/ZN3dh6Ah1w — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 14, 2026

– Matt Cullen's son is one to watch. [r.org]

– I'm surprised he wants to stay there.