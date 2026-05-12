Vincent Lecavalier: A Different Role with the Canadiens Next Season

Vincent Lecavalier has been working for the Canadiens for the past four years.

Kent Hughes, who used to be his agent, brought him into the organization in a role tailor-made for him: he can work from home (in Florida) and carry out specific tasks for the Canadiens.

He travels occasionally (to visit players or come to Montreal, for example), but he's able to handle a lot of his work from home so he can stay with his family.

But next year, we should be seeing him a bit more often in Montreal.

As he recently told Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), we can expect to see him around the Canadiens a bit more often next season.

NEW for @TheAthletic

, Vincent Lecavalier on his work with the Montreal Canadiens, on Martin St. Louis and Kent Hughes, and on a team that's got him pretty excited.

“It's been amazing. It's been an amazing run for everybody.” https://t.co/f28HX3URUh — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 12, 2026

Because his son (whom he's been coaching in hockey for years) is leaving home to play hockey in Minnesota next season, Lecavalier will have more time to travel.

So we might see him more often in Montreal (as will be the case tonight), but also on the road. He should therefore be around the team more often.

He might therefore start to feel a bit more like a member of the team.

Will this change his responsibilities? Will he take on more? History doesn't say. But a guy who's on the ground, without his family, might have more time to work.

I wonder if watching his children grow up (just like his role with the Habs, potentially) will make him hungry, in the future, for a role bigger than that of an advisor.

We'll see in due time. But for now, the current approach seems to be working.

In a nutshell

– Note.

The decisive semifinal game between the Frost and the Victoire will finally take place tonight, May 12, at 7 p.m. at Place Bell!https://t.co/KQNLY9WbFj pic.twitter.com/SnSJh71sCS — RDS (@RDSca) May 12, 2026

– Big performance.

Andres Gimenez had a big game in the loss. https://t.co/b7ABKKmqB3 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 12, 2026

– Interesting.

– I suppose so.