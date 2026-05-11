Joshua Roy aims for the NHL in 2026–27, Filip Mesar for the World Championships, and a projected winger for the Canadiens

Joshua Roy will turn 23 next August. The Habs prospect, who has already played 38 games in the NHL, has yet to prove that he deserves a full-time spot in the league.

He continues to put up solid seasons in the AHL… but that hasn't really translated into opportunities in the NHL.

And today, during his end-of-season press conference, Roy discussed his future. It's interesting to note that the Quebec native stated he wants to play in the NHL next year… whether in Montreal or elsewhere.

In reality, one wonders if there will actually be room for him in Montreal. The team already has a surplus of forwards… and Roy wasn't even part of the wave of call-ups aimed at forming the Black Aces.

Is this a sign that his days with the Habs organization are numbered? We'll find out in the coming weeks for the player who will become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Filip Mesar at the World Championships

Speaking of prospects who are slow to establish themselves, Filip Mesar is another one within the Habs organization. Except in his case, the signs are even less encouraging: he just completed a 71-game season in the AHL during which he tallied only 27 points.

For a 22-year-old first-round pick, that's not exactly encouraging… especially since Mesar was left out of the playoffs.

It should be noted, however, that Mesar will be in action in the coming days: the young Slovak will be playing for Slovakia at the World Championships. Miroslav Satan, president of the Slovak Ice Hockey Association, made the announcement tonight.

Trio of young AHL players Martin Chromiak, Filip Mešár, and Jozef Viliam Kmec will join Team Slovakia for the 2026 World Championships. — Miroslav Šatan (@miro81s) May 11, 2026

We'll see if Mesar, who generally plays well when representing his country, can use this tournament to build some confidence.

But just like Roy, we seriously wonder if his future truly lies with the Canadiens organization. He does, however, have one more year left on his contract.

A projected winger for the Habs

For the first time in several years, people in Montreal are talking more about the playoffs than the draft this May. The Habs are having a great run, and the team's strong season means they'll be drafting at the end of the first round.

And obviously, that's less exciting than when the Habs' first pick was in the top five.

That said, across the league, mock draft season is well underway. And Corey Pronman, in his first mock draft for The Athletic, has projected winger Liam Ruck as the Canadiens' pick at No. 25.

First 2026 NHL mock draft https://t.co/PjwfQE3KU4 — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) May 11, 2026

Ruck is a winger who played alongside Bryce Pickford in Medicine Hat this season and who, according to Pronman, stands out for his on-ice intelligence. He isn't the fastest or most athletic, but he has a highly developed hockey IQ.

Keep in mind that if the Canadiens make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, their draft pick can't be higher than the 29th overall selection. And in reality, it wouldn't be surprising if that pick were used in a trade to bring in immediate reinforcements this summer.

In a nutshell

– I love it.

A few moments that gave me the feels from Game 3 at the Bell Centre last night in Montreal. #NHL #Habs pic.twitter.com/34Rf51weCZ — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 11, 2026

– The motion to stay proceedings was denied by the judge.

– Interesting.