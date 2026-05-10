MLB in Brief: Chipper Jones Is Sad | Happy Mother’s Day
Chipper Jones is sad
Bobby Cox was like a second father to him.
Chipper Jones ‘so sad' after Bobby Cox's death: ‘A second father' https://t.co/gFbj9LyhEd pic.twitter.com/O0bVC5zmE7
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day
The baseball world is celebrating too.
Wouldn't be who they are today without these amazing women. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/pNL8Js3Amt
— MLBPA (@MLBPA) May 10, 2026
Mookie Betts back tomorrow?
That's the plan.
Dave Roberts said after the game that he expects Mookie Betts to be in the starting lineup on Monday. #Dodgers
— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) May 10, 2026
Tony Vitello to booing Giants fans
“What would you do?”
Tony Vitello responds to Giants fans' boos after miserable loss: ‘What would you do?' https://t.co/5lq7lk2DVi pic.twitter.com/owCYM1CsLP
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 10, 2026
End of the 13-pitcher limit?
It might just happen.
General managers hope to convince MLB officials this winter to alter restrictions on roster pitcher limits.
(Via: @BNightengale) pic.twitter.com/pfzjAexnQK
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 10, 2026
The starting pitchers against the Rays
These will be some great matchups.
Rays vs. Blue Jays scheduled starters
Mon May 11 — Drew Rasmussen vs. Kevin Gausman
Tues May 12 — Shane McClanahan vs. Patrick Corbin
Wed May 13 — Griffin Jax vs. Dylan Cease
— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 10, 2026
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