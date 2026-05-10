MLB in Brief: Chipper Jones Is Sad | Happy Mother’s Day

Chipper Jones is sad

Bobby Cox was like a second father to him.

Chipper Jones ‘so sad' after Bobby Cox's death: ‘A second father' https://t.co/gFbj9LyhEd pic.twitter.com/O0bVC5zmE7 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 10, 2026

Happy Mother's Day

The baseball world is celebrating too.

Wouldn't be who they are today without these amazing women. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/pNL8Js3Amt — MLBPA (@MLBPA) May 10, 2026

Mookie Betts back tomorrow?

That's the plan.

Dave Roberts said after the game that he expects Mookie Betts to be in the starting lineup on Monday. #Dodgers — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) May 10, 2026

Tony Vitello to booing Giants fans

“What would you do?”

Tony Vitello responds to Giants fans' boos after miserable loss: ‘What would you do?' https://t.co/5lq7lk2DVi pic.twitter.com/owCYM1CsLP — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 10, 2026

End of the 13-pitcher limit?

It might just happen.

General managers hope to convince MLB officials this winter to alter restrictions on roster pitcher limits. (Via: @BNightengale) pic.twitter.com/pfzjAexnQK — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 10, 2026

The starting pitchers against the Rays

These will be some great matchups.

Rays vs. Blue Jays scheduled starters Mon May 11 — Drew Rasmussen vs. Kevin Gausman

Tues May 12 — Shane McClanahan vs. Patrick Corbin

Wed May 13 — Griffin Jax vs. Dylan Cease — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 10, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.