Cole Caufield finally finds the back of the net

Cole Caufield really needed that goal.

And not just a little.

The Canadiens' No. 13 finally found the back of the net, ending a long goal drought that was seriously starting to get people talking.

Here's the goal:

HUTSON BREAKING ANKLES AND THEN FINDS CAUFIELD!!!! pic.twitter.com/snNaYdmrSp — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 11, 2026

After all, we're talking about a player who scored 51 goals this season.

A natural goal-scorer like Caufield always ends up drawing attention when he stops producing offensively, especially in the playoffs where every opportunity counts.

Before tonight, his last goal came on April 26 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Since then, the games kept coming… but the goals stopped coming.

In Montreal, the phrase “he's close” or “he almost did it” had practically become a running joke around Caufield during the playoffs.

Because, indeed, he often came close.

A shot off the post. A puck sliding past the net. A spectacular save by the opposing goalie. The chances were there, but nothing would go in.

More details to come…

in a flash

– Weird.

EJECTED?! That's insane behavior in a playoff game. https://t.co/bUXwazPE8N — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 11, 2026

– The fans are ready.