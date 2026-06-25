Canadiens: The latest news on Mason McTavish and Vincent Trocheck

Will the Canadiens manage to sign a quality forward by tomorrow?

That's the question everyone is asking right now.

A few names have been circulating in Montreal over the past few days, and among them, Mason McTavish stands out because he would help the Canadiens at center. But…

But even though the Habs are still interested in him (according to Jimmy Murphy), the Ottawa Senators are currently the favorites to acquire the young Ducks player.

Still according to Murphy (RG Media), the Sens are now at the top of the list to acquire McTavish… and that's interesting given what's been happening lately in Ottawa.

Brady Tkachuk is leaving, William Eklund is arriving… Is Mason McTavish the next one to pack his bags for the nation's capital?

The Senators have emerged as a front-runner for Mason McTavish, and Jordan Spence could be part of a potential deal with Anaheim. Read the latest NHL trade details and which teams remain in the race.https://t.co/7ozmqnZrsr — RG (@TheRGMedia) June 25, 2026

Once again, it's important to note that the Canadiens are still in the mix.

However, Kent Hughes could be beaten to the finish line by Pat Verbeek if his offer isn't good enough. And given that the Sens seem to be really aggressive in their pursuit right now, one has to wonder what will happen next in this situation…

Vincent Trocheck: Still an Option for the Canadiens?

There's been a lot of talk about McTavish in recent days, but Vincent Trocheck's name has also come up in a few rumors in Montreal.

And that's understandable: Trocheck is a player who excels across the entire 200 feet of the ice and who can help the Habs address their center problem. That said, is he really an option for the Canadiens?

Chris Johnston, who was a guest on Steve Dangle's podcast, believes the answer is yes:

Chris Johnston: Regarding Vincent Trocheck/Rangers: I think he could still be an option for Montreal – Steve Dangle Podcast (6/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 25, 2026

Trocheck and McTavish are different players, but they both play center, which explains why their names come up when discussing the Montreal Canadiens' current needs.

Will Kent Hughes try to strike a deal with the Ducks or the Rangers to acquire one of these two players?

That remains to be seen…

In a Nutshell

– Reinforcements in Florida. As if the Panthers needed them…

TRADE: We have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from Florida in exchange for forward Garnet Hathaway and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. https://t.co/HxSszo5ke8 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 25, 2026

– Oh.

The Montreal Victoire have announced that Marie-Philip Poulin will undergo right knee surgery in July to repair a torn ACL and meniscus. GM Daniele Sauvageau said Poulin would be back on the ice “in due time,” but there is no official timeline for her return: https://t.co/qaAqsuOZcZ — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 25, 2026

– Too bad.

– Yeah…