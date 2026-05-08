Series at a Glance: The Hurricanes Remain Undefeated After Seven Games

Raphael Simard
Series at a Glance: The Hurricanes Remain Undefeated After Seven Games
Credit: X

Last night, a series continued.

The Flyers hosted the Hurricanes and certainly didn't want to be pushed to the brink.

Here are the highlights from the game, which the Canes ultimately won 4-1.

It was the Hurricanes who found the back of the net first.

Jordan Staal scored his first goal of the playoffs.

Early in the game, Rick Tocchet lost his cool with Trevor Zegras.

The player responded to his coach in the best possible way.

Late in the second period, Jalen Chatfield scored the game-winner for the visitors.

Then, Andrei Svechnikov dealt a crushing blow to the home team.

Finally, his first of the playoffs.

Carolina will have the chance to eliminate Philadelphia as early as Saturday and thus become the first team in history to sweep its first two best-of-seven series.

Rod Brind'Amour's squad leads the series 3-0.


Overtime

– A one-of-a-kind save.

– What a save!

– The playoff bracket.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Game highlights.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Two games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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