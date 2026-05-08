Series at a Glance: The Hurricanes Remain Undefeated After Seven Games

Last night, a series continued.

The Flyers hosted the Hurricanes and certainly didn't want to be pushed to the brink.

Here are the highlights from the game, which the Canes ultimately won 4-1.

Hurricanes win Game 3 in Philly and take a commanding 3-0 series lead! pic.twitter.com/XTdMTsMOFV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 8, 2026

It was the Hurricanes who found the back of the net first.

Jordan Staal scored his first goal of the playoffs.

JORDAN STAAL SCORES FIRST FOR CAROLINA pic.twitter.com/8beEmNdZKU — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 8, 2026

Early in the game, Rick Tocchet lost his cool with Trevor Zegras.

The player responded to his coach in the best possible way.

Rick Tocchet to Trevor Zegras pic.twitter.com/jiw2riAXUQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 8, 2026

ZEGRAS HAS THIS GAME ALL EVEN! pic.twitter.com/vZseNe5Kz3 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 8, 2026

Late in the second period, Jalen Chatfield scored the game-winner for the visitors.

CHATFIELD WITH THE SHORTY THEY'RE STUNNED IN PHILLY pic.twitter.com/1WzIeMtWTg — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 8, 2026

Then, Andrei Svechnikov dealt a crushing blow to the home team.

Finally, his first of the playoffs.

Svechnikov scores his first of the series and extends his team's lead pic.twitter.com/6wipIkx03c — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 8, 2026

Carolina will have the chance to eliminate Philadelphia as early as Saturday and thus become the first team in history to sweep its first two best-of-seven series.

Rod Brind'Amour's squad leads the series 3-0.

Overtime

– A one-of-a-kind save.

FREDDIE'S OUT THERE STOPPING PUCKS WITH AN UPSIDE-DOWN STICK! pic.twitter.com/f2xgUdrtuQ — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 8, 2026

– What a save!

JACCOB SLAVIN SAVES HIS GOALIE pic.twitter.com/xrwLTSLYAm — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 8, 2026

– The playoff bracket.

– Game highlights.

– Two games on the schedule tonight.