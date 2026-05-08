MLB in Brief: Garrett Crochet Making Progress | Alek Thomas DFA

Garrett Crochet is making progress

He's feeling better.

Chad Tracy on Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet: “Just continuing to ramp him up. He did throw yesterday and he said it was the best he's felt throwing. So we're still strengthening, we're still throwing, and we're increasing the intensity as he goes. So we're just going to continue that… — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 7, 2026

Alek Thomas DFA

The Diamondbacks' top prospect, Ryan Waldschmidt, is taking his place.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/GgAxAWAgP2 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 8, 2026

A Welcome Homecoming

The Rays are doing well at Tropicana Field.

After a year away from ‘The Trop,' the Rays are finding there's no place like home. https://t.co/E9Ie8B2eIP — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 8, 2026

It's tough playing there…

ICYMI – Former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons called Tropicana Field a “house of horrors.” It's a ballpark that continues to plague the Jays.https://t.co/4JScP6oqS7 — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) May 8, 2026

The next Kyle Schwarber

Munetaka Murakami is doing well right now.

New at ESPN: Munetaka Murakami has taken the league by storm. Why did so many teams pass on him? “It was a bad miss by everyone.”

“I think there are going to be a lot of teams kicking themselves that they didn't try harder to sign him.” Story here: https://t.co/0aYISK1Wzr — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 8, 2026

What's going on with Jason Varitek?

He didn't like how things ended with Alex Cora.

Where do things stand with the Red Sox and Jason Varitek? https://t.co/0I63Px5zyI — masslivesports (@masslivesports) May 8, 2026

Mickey Moniak is stepping up

He's playing like the No. 1 overall pick he is.

Rockies' Mickey Moniak is playing like the All-Star the Phillies envisioned when they drafted him No. 1 https://t.co/Ly8tL1ZzIZ via @denverpost — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) May 8, 2026

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