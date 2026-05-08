MLB in Brief: Garrett Crochet Making Progress | Alek Thomas DFA

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Garrett Crochet Making Progress | Alek Thomas DFA
Credit: MLB

Garrett Crochet is making progress

He's feeling better.

Alek Thomas DFA

The Diamondbacks' top prospect, Ryan Waldschmidt, is taking his place.

A Welcome Homecoming

The Rays are doing well at Tropicana Field.

It's tough playing there…

The next Kyle Schwarber

Munetaka Murakami is doing well right now.

What's going on with Jason Varitek?

He didn't like how things ended with Alex Cora.

Mickey Moniak is stepping up

He's playing like the No. 1 overall pick he is.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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