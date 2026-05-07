MLB in Brief: Jason Dominguez Struck by a Kart | Yordan Alvarez Traded?

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jason Dominguez Struck by a Kart | Yordan Alvarez Traded?
Credit: CBS Sports

Jasson Dominguez crashed his kart

He hurt himself when he ran into the fence.

Vladdy's OPS

He needs to improve his power.

Yordan Alvarez traded?

It's something to think about.

The Angels' case

That's enough of these years of misery.

John Sterling at Monument Park?

Why not.

10 years ago

This happened.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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