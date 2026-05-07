MLB in Brief: Jason Dominguez Struck by a Kart | Yordan Alvarez Traded?

Jasson Dominguez crashed his kart

He hurt himself when he ran into the fence.

Jasson Domínguez exits the game after making this catch in the 1st inning. pic.twitter.com/NVOvQ5tnxZ — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2026

Vladdy's OPS

He needs to improve his power.

A list of players who currently have a higher SLG than Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Otto Lopez

, Jake Bauers, Angel Martinez

, TJ Rumfield

, Jeff McNeil

, Xavier Edwards

, Nolan Arenado

, Brooks Lee

, Jeremiah Jackson

, Spencer Steer

, Xander Bogaerts

, Miguel Vargas — Damon (@Damon98_) May 7, 2026

Yordan Alvarez traded?

It's something to think about.

If the Astros sell at the trade deadline, could they shop Yordan Alvarez? pic.twitter.com/mUR0Tbi8sq — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 7, 2026

The Angels' case

That's enough of these years of misery.

Angels GM Perry Minasian says his team is ‘very competitive.' Can that comfort a fan base suffering through a 12-year playoff drought? Or are some fans finding a more enjoyable way to spend their summers than watching one losing season after another? https://t.co/W1INcfSnqH — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 7, 2026

John Sterling at Monument Park?

Why not.

Should the Yankees put John Sterling in Monument Park? That's an easy yes, Suzyn Waldman, Dave Sims, Howie Rose, and Marv Albert tell @TheAthletic . For Chris “Mad Dog” Russo? Not so much. What do you think? READ: https://t.co/wdXteeVmNv — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) May 7, 2026

10 years ago

This happened.

10 years ago today, Bartolo Colon made the impossible happen.pic.twitter.com/EYcWDA72jZ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 7, 2026

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