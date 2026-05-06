Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 105

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 105
Credit: PMLB

In this 105th episode of the podcast, Sébastien Berrouard and Charles-Alexis Brisebois chatted about the Blue Jays' injured players, the Framber Valdez situation, and the teams that are struggling.

Enjoy the episode.

We'd like to remind you that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who prefer a more traditional podcast format can also listen anytime on all major podcast platforms.

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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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