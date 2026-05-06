Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 105

In this 105th episode of the podcast, Sébastien Berrouard and Charles-Alexis Brisebois chatted about the Blue Jays' injured players, the Framber Valdez situation, and the teams that are struggling.

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