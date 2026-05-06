OFFICIAL: The salary cap will rise to $104 million for next season

For the 2025–26 season, the National Hockey League's salary cap stood at $95.5 million.

We've seen the cap rise in recent years… and that will also be the case in the coming seasons.

For example? In 2026-27, the cap will be $104 million in the NHL. That's an increase of $8.5 million compared to last season.

NHL officially informs teams of the 2026-27 Salary Cap and Payroll Range: Floor: $76.9M

Midpoint: $90.4M

Ceiling: $104M Maximum salary: $20.8M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 6, 2026

Obviously, this is great news for teams planning to spend a lot of money this summer. It will give general managers even more flexibility with their payrolls and should also allow some clubs to make a big move.

It's interesting.

For the Canadiens, in particular, this news is especially intriguing.

Reminder: Patrik Laine's contract ($8.7M) is set to expire this summer, freeing up cap space for Kent Hughes.

At the same time, Lane Hutson's contract ($8.85 million) kicks in on July 1, and there are other players like Ivan Demidov and Zachary Bolduc who will be eligible to sign contract extensions (which wouldn't start until the summer of 2027)…

Regardless, Kent Hughes should have some room under the salary cap to have a little fun.

He'll have some wiggle room to complete a trade or sign a player on the free-agent market. That gives him even more flexibility to make a big move… and knowing him, we can expect him to take advantage of it.

Finally, it's worth noting that this could help break the deadlock in some NHL contract negotiations. Players have one more argument on their side to get more money… but still.

This news is likely to break the deadlock on certain issues in the coming days and weeks.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

I just spoke with Nick Razzaghi and Matisse Chrétien, 48 hours before their Canadian Championship match against the Woodbridge Strikers (at Stade Boréale). @fcsupraquebec Here's what I took away from our little chat: 1. Oussama Boughanmi is very close… pic.twitter.com/yS1m40F6Pq — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 6, 2026

– Heads up:

This Saturday at 3:00 PM, cheer on @RocketLaval in the final game of their series against the Toronto Marlies at Place Bell! Tickets Tickets → https://t.co/psmbcpLl8R This Saturday at 3:00 p.m., cheer on the Laval Rocket in their series-deciding game against the Toronto… pic.twitter.com/HEtpZCnCbL — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 6, 2026

– Sick.

Wearing a Leafs jersey in Downtown Toronto pic.twitter.com/vrRPyVWCxq — BarDown (@BarDown) May 6, 2026

– News from MLB.