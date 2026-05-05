RUMOR: Pierre Dorion is a strong candidate to become the Canucks’ general manager

Right now, the Canucks are among the teams looking for a general manager.

The Nashville Predators are also in the mix, but it seems likely that Tom Fitzgerald, formerly of the Devils, will be the next GM to take the helm of the Preds.

Sunny Mehta and John Chayka (Devils and Maple Leafs) have recently been hired elsewhere.

All of this to say that the Canucks are probably the organization with the most questions surrounding the GM position. One might wonder who was in the running.

And now, one name is generating quite a bit of buzz: Pierre Dorion.

According to several sources, Dorion is currently a very serious candidate for the job. He traveled to Vancouver to speak with the team's executives.

The Athletic and Rick Dhaliwal have both reported on this.

Yes, Pierre Dorion as the next #Canucks GM is a “strong possibility” as league sources have told @TheAthleticNHL. I'm worried about it. More on that, the draft lottery, Markus Naslund, and Ryan Johnson in my latest notebook: https://t.co/j2ZaiRUclc — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) May 5, 2026

Pierre Dorion is a strong candidate to be named GM in Vancouver, but he has not been hired. Others on the shortlist have not been told they are out. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) May 5, 2026

It's not official yet, and it's possible the Canucks will turn to another option. But right now, he's the most prominent name on the market there.

Dorion was, of course, the Senators' GM until recently. He lost his job after the Sens were penalized by the NHL in the Evgenii Dadonov case.

He hadn't managed to see his rebuilding project through to completion. He had been the GM since 2016 and had faced criticism in the capital.

Since November 2023, he has primarily been a member of the media. We haven't seen him working for an NHL team since then, but it hasn't been that long either.

Having also served as a scout for the Canadiens and the Rangers in the past, he understands the pressures of the Canadian market. But Vancouver is still quite a challenge.

Do you think Dorion is the right candidate?

In a nutshell

– Heads up.

Due to the Canadiens' game against the Sabres on Wednesday night (May 6), the Passion MLB podcast will be LIVE at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/HSgbJG0nOF — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 5, 2026

– Oh, really?

Darren Dreger: Re Maple Leafs: I was told…that it's very likely they'll just move forward with Craig Berube – First Up (5/4) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 5, 2026

– Don't miss it.

– Indeed.