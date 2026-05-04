MLB in Brief: John Henry’s Message | Things Aren’t Going Well in Baltimore

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: John Henry’s Message | Things Aren’t Going Well in Baltimore
Credit: BoSox Injection

John Henry's message

He doesn't want to ignore the criticism: he wants to use it to perform better.

Bryce Eldridge recalled

The Giants need him.

By the way, when will Rafael Devers' offense finally wake up?

Sticking with his formula

But Aaron Nola should tweak it a bit.

Things aren't going well in Baltimore

The rotation is a problem.

Draft story

Who will be the top pick?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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