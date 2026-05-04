MLB in Brief: John Henry’s Message | Things Aren’t Going Well in Baltimore

John Henry's message

He doesn't want to ignore the criticism: he wants to use it to perform better.

John Henry spoke about the Red Sox's slow start to 2026 and the “sell the team” chants at Fenway, via email with @SBJ :“Fans get frustrated…. The Sox looked terrible for (their) first 25 games. I remember a plane flying overhead when we (Liverpool) were beating Manchester United 7-0… pic.twitter.com/VKDfI80I19 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 4, 2026

Bryce Eldridge recalled

The Giants need him.

The @SFGiants are calling up red-hot slugger Bryce Eldridge, their No. 1 prospect and MLB's No. 20. @jimcallisMLB on what to expect from the 6-foot-7 first baseman in his second big league stint: https://t.co/8ppnYs1axv pic.twitter.com/HXuh1YbQ2H — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 4, 2026

By the way, when will Rafael Devers' offense finally wake up?

“I don't see a way out for this club unless Rafael Devers starts going nuts.” The Giants need to right the ship rather quickly, @Ken_Rosenthal explains… pic.twitter.com/BIVNVG5XlO — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 4, 2026

Sticking with his formula

But Aaron Nola should tweak it a bit.

Aaron Nola still trusts his formula, but fastball damage from lefties and tighter strike zones have made it harder to execute. More from @WeintraubCole:https://t.co/SIE6BNbVfW — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 4, 2026

Things aren't going well in Baltimore

The rotation is a problem.

The Orioles are “kind of a mess right now,” says @Ken_Rosenthal. “The rotation was the downfall of the 2025 Orioles, and it's a problem right now.” pic.twitter.com/thpGhtdfwG — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 4, 2026

Draft story

Who will be the top pick?

Roch Cholowsky is still the consensus No. 1 overall pick, but @JimCallisMLB says the race between him and Grady Emerson is closer than many think. On the likelihood of whom the White Sox pick, Callis says, “I think it's more like 60/40 or 65/35…I still think if the draft were… pic.twitter.com/ltcAx7Xg3P — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) May 4, 2026

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