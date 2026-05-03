Possible superstition: The Lightning players didn’t sleep at home last night

We're slowly approaching the fateful moment when Game 7 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning tips off.

The tension is at its peak as we wait for 6 p.m., when we'll be treated to a do-or-die game.

The players have clearly rested well in preparation for this ultimate game day, and it's clear that superstitions must be running high on both sides right now.

We know that players, coaches, and even hockey fans are very superstitious, so many rituals have surely been performed and will be performed leading up to Game 7.

Personally, I'm going to watch the game from the same spot where I was when the Canadiens won Game 1.

As for the Lightning, well, one wonders if a team superstition was followed, since the players didn't sleep at home but instead stayed at a hotel.

With two road wins under their belt, one might wonder if the Lightning tried to recreate that road-game mentality for Game 7.

The Lightning slept at a nearby hotel last night. Two road wins in Montreal. Perhaps they want to recreate that road mentality for Game 7 tonight? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 3, 2026

At least that's what Pierre LeBrun suggested this morning, upon learning that the Tampa Bay players had slept at a hotel near the arena.

This might not even be a superstition, but it's still worth noting just in case it is.

As for the Lightning's lineup now, well, with an optional practice this morning, we only got to see the scratch players, including Victor Hedman.

Victor Hedman is still out here with the scratches at the optional skate this morning. Jon Cooper meets with the media at 4:30 p.m. ET ahead of Game 7. pic.twitter.com/hgKSxMUEwL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 3, 2026

Everything points to the Swedish defenseman not playing tonight, which is good news for the Habs.

As for the Habs, it remains to be seen whether Noah Dobson will indeed return to action tonight to play his first game of the series.

In a Flash

– Ahhh, the NHL playoffs!

Viktor Arvidsson played through a fractured rib and a punctured lung. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 3, 2026

– For those interested, it starts at 7:30 p.m.

EVERYTHING RIDES ON GAME 7 The Raptors and Cavaliers are set to battle one last time with a spot in Round Two on the line! pic.twitter.com/wMsHjANn8s — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 3, 2026

– Stay tuned for the Ottawa Senators.