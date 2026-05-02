Albert Pujols likes what he sees in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. changing right before our eyes?

The Toronto Blue Jays' first baseman seems to have sacrificed a little (a lot) of power in order to become a contact hitter. This doesn't bother Albert Pujols, who has loved what he's seen from the Jays' No. 27 since the start of the season.

Pujols, a formidable hitter for many seasons, knows what he's talking about, and in his view, the fact that Vlad Jr. is driving the ball with power to all fields demonstrates that he has become a mature athlete who isn't trying at all costs to hit the ball out of the park every time he steps up to the plate.

According to Pujols, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes what pitchers give him and turns their offerings into opportunities for extra-base hits. His ability to drive in runs is also remarkable.

The Blue Jays' star has only two home runs to his credit since the start of the season, but he's batting .342 and is second only to the surprising Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks) in that category. Vargas has become a feel-good story this season and is surprising many fans.

Everyone—including myself—would like more home runs from Vladdy, but it's hard to argue with how he's performing. Plus, if Albert Pujols loves what he's doing, it's probably a good thing. https://t.co/v5TKlHl7PB — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) April 30, 2026

Of course, Jays fans would love to see their favorite player become a more powerful hitter again, but if you ask John Schneider if he likes the current version of Guerrero Jr., he'll say yes without hesitation. Vladdy checks all the boxes for a No. 3 hitter. He gets his teammates on base while putting himself in scoring position for those batting behind him.

It's no coincidence that Kazuma Okamoto is having such success in his early days in the majors. Yesterday, the Japanese slugger had a stellar game against the Minnesota Twins, hitting two home runs and driving in three runs in the Jays' 7-3 win. Okamoto has now hit seven home runs in 2026.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s maturity is evident both offensively and defensively. He has become one of the best at his position. Now the leader of the Toronto squad, the 27-year-old fully grasps the significance of this role. It's not easy to step up night after night knowing that the team's success rests largely on your shoulders. In 2026, the Jays' No. 27 has grasped every nuance of the role and is living up to the expectations placed on him.

He may not be the one who has already won the home run derby, but in my opinion, he's an even more formidable hitter, and opposing pitchers better watch out.

If the legendary Albert Pujols appreciates Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s work, don't be too critical of his low home run total—they'll come with time. Instead, take note of everything he can accomplish with a bat in his hands. He's exactly where the club's management envisioned him when they made him the highest-paid player on the roster.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.