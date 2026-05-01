MLB in Brief: Garrett Crochet Is Doing Well | Three Unbeatable Pitchers for the Mets

Garrett Crochet is okay

There is no structural damage. So he avoided the worst-case scenario.

Chad Tracy said Garrett Crochet isn't throwing yet, but the MRI didn't reveal any structural damage—just the inflammation the Red Sox expected. — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) May 1, 2026

Season over for Ryan Pepiot

He will undergo hip surgery.

BREAKING: #Rays Pepiot out for the season, undergoing hip surgery — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 1, 2026

Three untouchable pitchers on the Mets

Remember that Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes are in the final year of their contracts. Could the team clear out the rest of the roster, though?

The Mets are willing to trade any starting pitcher other than Nolan McLean, Freddy Peralta, or Clay Holmes, per @jorgecastillo pic.twitter.com/r1FYRatbsk — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) May 1, 2026

Nico Hoerner dealing with neck stiffness

He left his team's game today.

Nico Hoerner left the game with left-sided neck tightness, per the team. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 1, 2026

Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo

They wanted to keep playing together.

Speaking to reporters in Baltimore today, Pete Alonso said the Mets' offseason overhaul didn't catch him off guard, as the Orioles quickly emerged as one of the first teams to pursue him in free agency, ultimately building toward what he called “a match made in heaven.” The Mets… pic.twitter.com/mfzoH3UKJi — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) April 30, 2026

Chris Sale praises JR Ritchie

He's becoming a key player in Atlanta.

“You can ask my wife, I've been talking about Ritchie since last summer.” MLB's No. 79 prospect JR Ritchie has already become a #Braves clubhouse favorite, and Chris Sale might be his No. 1 fan: https://t.co/AkML1z2iR4 pic.twitter.com/zBItfLVVYZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 1, 2026

Luke Weaver the philosopher

He puts the Mets' failures into perspective.

“This pursuit of perfection is just an ultimate pressure-induced failure mindset. I just think it leads to everyone wanting to be the hero because we care and we want to win really, really badly. And I just don't think success exists in that realm.” — Luke Weaver — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 1, 2026

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