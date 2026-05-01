MLB in Brief: Garrett Crochet Is Doing Well | Three Unbeatable Pitchers for the Mets

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Garrett Crochet Is Doing Well | Three Unbeatable Pitchers for the Mets
Credit: NESN

Garrett Crochet is okay

There is no structural damage. So he avoided the worst-case scenario.

Season over for Ryan Pepiot

He will undergo hip surgery.

Three untouchable pitchers on the Mets

Remember that Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes are in the final year of their contracts. Could the team clear out the rest of the roster, though?

Nico Hoerner dealing with neck stiffness

He left his team's game today.

Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo

They wanted to keep playing together.

Chris Sale praises JR Ritchie

He's becoming a key player in Atlanta.

Luke Weaver the philosopher

He puts the Mets' failures into perspective.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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