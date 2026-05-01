Jack Adams Award Finalists: Martin St-Louis Left Out

Last year, Martin St-Louis was a finalist for Coach of the Year.

That won't be the case this season, however. Jon Cooper (ironically, Lindy Ruff—whom the Habs could face in the second round—and Dan Muse are the finalists.

This has just been announced.

The honor will go to the East Details https://t.co/i4nY3siQ8O pic.twitter.com/3Z9xwdr58f — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 1, 2026

Last year, St. Louis was a finalist. That said, last year, it was a bigger surprise to see the Canadiens in the playoff picture.

That's often how it goes.

The Penguins qualified without anyone expecting them to make the playoffs. The Lightning caused a surprise by finishing so high… and Cooper is respected in the league.

But it's surely Ruff, in Buffalo, who will be the winner. And if his former GM had kept his job, he might have been the GM of the Year, in fact.

But none of that takes anything away from Martin St-Louis, who did a great job this season at the helm of the Canadiens. I'm sure he's not worried about that.

What he wants is to win tonight.

Sports Science | Why Martin St-Louis wants his players to “embrace” their stress https://t.co/CHDU3UHwjB — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 1, 2026

In a nutshell

-Interesting.

Juraj Slafkovsky today on getting hit by the Lightning's Max Crozier in Game 4: “He got a good hit. Good for the guy. He doesn't play much so maybe it makes him play a little more. Gotta take it, it doesn't matter if I get hit or anything, it's (about) how I come back. I just… pic.twitter.com/0NRLsMnSO7 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 1, 2026

– And rightly so.

“The craze is taking off in France”https://t.co/kWFwAoQ9xJ — RDS (@RDSca) May 1, 2026

– Check it out.