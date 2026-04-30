Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 5

Five weeks of the 2026 MLB season have already passed, and things continue to move quickly in Major League Baseball, including the firings of managers at the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies.

So without further ado, here is the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

2 – Atlanta Braves (3)

3 – New York Yankees (4)

4 – San Diego Padres (2)

5 – Chicago Cubs (10)

6 – Cincinnati Reds (8)

7 – Pittsburgh Pirates (5)

8 – Detroit Tigers (11)

9 – Tampa Bay Rays (12)

10 – Arizona Diamondbacks (7)

11 – Milwaukee Brewers (6)

12 – Cleveland Guardians (9)

13 – Sacramento Athletics (16)

14 – Seattle Mariners (15)

15 – Texas Rangers (13)

16 – Baltimore Orioles (18)

17 – St. Louis Cardinals (14)

18 – Toronto Blue Jays (23)

19 – Miami Marlins (20)

And it's not just because of the ABS system. https://t.co/uDNW3LBeW7 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 29, 2026

20 – San Francisco Giants (24)

21 – Minnesota Twins (19)

22 – Boston Red Sox (22)

23 – Washington Nationals (26)

24 – Los Angeles Angels (21)

25 – Houston Astros (27)

26 – Colorado Rockies (30)

27 – New York Mets (25)

He's off to a rough start this season—and so is his team. https://t.co/qklJeiX47A — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 27, 2026

28 – Kansas City Royals (29)

29 – Philadelphia Phillies (17)

30 – Chicago White Sox (28)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.