MLB in Brief: Davis Schneider Opens Up About His Brother’s Overdose | Rafael Devers Is Confused

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Davis Schneider Opens Up About His Brother’s Overdose | Rafael Devers Is Confused
Credit: X

Davis Schneider opens up about his brother's overdose

It happened in 2020, but he continues to talk about it to raise awareness.

Rafael Devers doesn't understand

He doesn't understand why people think he's frustrated.

A big bat in New York?

Possible: The Mets need help.

Luis Robert Jr. is injured

This isn't unusual for him.

The impact of Alex Cora

He didn't want his assistants to lose their jobs in 2025.

July 1st cap?

Looks like it.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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