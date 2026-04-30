MLB in Brief: Davis Schneider Opens Up About His Brother’s Overdose | Rafael Devers Is Confused

Davis Schneider opens up about his brother's overdose

It happened in 2020, but he continues to talk about it to raise awareness.

Davis Schneider's brother died of an overdose. Blue Jays say naloxone can save others https://t.co/HwxwjFNdRN — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) April 29, 2026

Rafael Devers doesn't understand

He doesn't understand why people think he's frustrated.

Amazing to say this after not being available to speak for 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/XoUzHbptzD — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) April 30, 2026

A big bat in New York?

Possible: The Mets need help.

The Mets could be interested in acquiring a big bat via trade (w/ @JonHeyman) pic.twitter.com/Qtwu7muQVG — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 29, 2026

Luis Robert Jr. is injured

This isn't unusual for him.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/bpsZp5OH1B — New York Mets (@Mets) April 30, 2026

The impact of Alex Cora

He didn't want his assistants to lose their jobs in 2025.

When Craig Breslow raised the idea of staff changes to Alex Cora—which Breslow had considered in 2025 and over the offseason—Cora said he'd have to fire him, per @alexspeier. pic.twitter.com/35SHrJykMU — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 30, 2026

July 1st cap?

Looks like it.

Pretty sure these are the official 2026 #BlueJays50 Canada Day hats Not sure if @lidscanada dropped them early, but I grabbed one. Can @sportslogosnet confirm? #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/xJfDGQSMwm — erich heinz rigonan (@h_n_z) April 30, 2026

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