Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 104

Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 104
Credit: PMLB

Tonight (Wednesday), on the 104th episode of the Passion MLB podcast, we discussed the Toronto Blue Jays' week and the managerial shake-up that began this week, to name just a few topics.

Enjoy the episode!

We'd like to remind you that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who prefer a more traditional podcast format can also listen anytime on all major podcast platforms.

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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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