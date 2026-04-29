Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 104

Tonight (Wednesday), on the 104th episode of the Passion MLB podcast, we discussed the Toronto Blue Jays' week and the managerial shake-up that began this week, to name just a few topics.

Enjoy the episode!

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Created by humans, assisted by AI.