MLB in Brief: The trade market is heating up quickly | Garrett Crochet injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: The trade market is heating up quickly | Garrett Crochet injured
Credit: Yardbarker

The transaction market is heating up quickly

Dave Dombroski said that discussions are moving faster than in the past.

Why? Because many clubs need help.

Garrett Crochet injured

He has shoulder pain. Nate Eaton takes his place in the 26-man roster.

Randal Grichuk DFA

The Yankees are moving on.

Alex Cora and the Phillies

Does he really want to join a team whose window of opportunity is closing?

Jose Berrios is getting closer

Next Monday, he could pitch for the Blue Jays.

Things are going well for the Rays

They have a 13-1 record against American League teams.

Reminder

Today's podcast will air at 6 p.m.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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