MLB in Brief: The trade market is heating up quickly | Garrett Crochet injured

The transaction market is heating up quickly

Dave Dombroski said that discussions are moving faster than in the past.

One @MLB trend to watch: Trade activity is starting early this year. Dave Dombrowski said yesterday: “I've had trade conversations earlier than I ever have . . . Other clubs haven't been doing very well, either. Clubs have been calling around.” @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 29, 2026

Why? Because many clubs need help.

MLB panic meter: Which struggling teams have the most to worry about? The Red Sox, Mets, and Phillies aren't the only clubs off to disappointing starts. https://t.co/ut9FMNTMcd — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 29, 2026

Garrett Crochet injured

He has shoulder pain. Nate Eaton takes his place in the 26-man roster.

Garrett Crochet to IL with left shoulder inflammation. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 29, 2026

Randal Grichuk DFA

The Yankees are moving on.

Prior to today's game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Recalled RHP Elmer Rodríguez (#71) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Designated OF Randal Grichuk for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2026

Alex Cora and the Phillies

Does he really want to join a team whose window of opportunity is closing?

If Dave Dombrowski's Phillies can't be fixed, Alex Cora might think twice about taking a second offer. Column: https://t.co/0N9G3rIJBy — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 28, 2026

Jose Berrios is getting closer

Next Monday, he could pitch for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will speak with Jose Berrios about how he's feeling after last night's AAA start. Either he'll start Monday @ TB or it'll be Eric Lauer — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 29, 2026

Things are going well for the Rays

They have a 13-1 record against American League teams.

The Rays are a remarkable 13-1 against AL opponents! DeRo highlights the @RaysBaseball squad looking to return to the Postseason for the first time since 2023. pic.twitter.com/L88qgf5gFq — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 29, 2026

Reminder

Today's podcast will air at 6 p.m.

Since the Canadiens are playing Wednesday at 7 p.m., we're moving our podcast up to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29. Join us LIVE on social media to ask your questions pic.twitter.com/gJsuP3QG3s — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 28, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.