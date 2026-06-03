Baseball in Quebec This Week: A New Era for Trois-Rivières

There's always plenty of action on the ice across the province, and this past week was no exception. In the pros, the Capitales and the Aigles find themselves in very different situations at the start of the season. The team from the Old Capital, for its part, boasts a record well above .500, while the Aigles are among the worst teams in the league. The Aigles, in fact, parted ways with manager Jonathan Albaladejo at the end of last weekend.

In an attempt to salvage the current season, the Trois-Rivières team will now turn to T.J. White. A familiar name in Quebec, as he is the former star of the Capitales. White will now have to instill a winning culture within the Eagles, as that has been the team's main shortcoming in recent years. His experience and understanding of the realities of the Frontier League will undoubtedly be major assets for the franchise's future. According to several observers, he is the right man for the job, and results will come sooner rather than later in the Mauricie region.

At the senior level, the must-see event remains Friday night's game in Acton Vale. Remember that Éric Gagné will be the starting pitcher for the Castors when Saint John visits. The presence of the former Cy Young Award winner should therefore draw a large crowd to the most beautiful baseball stadium in the Montérégie region.

Coaticook's Big Bill, for its part, has announced the return of the All-Star Game. This game will be held on Saturday, June 13, and you can bet that owner Philippe Laprise will make it his mission to attract Quebec's most popular stars.

Some news regarding international players: Japanese pitcher Yoshitaka Nammoku has joined the Cactus. His fellow Japanese player, Tsuyoshi Furuya, is joining the Coaticook organization. Finally, the Sherbrooke Expos are in the spotlight with Samuel Nadeau's selection as Player of the Week.

Women's baseball has grown significantly in recent years, and our proud representatives deserve our full attention. If you'd like to experience this level of play, you're invited to Victoriaville on June 6 to watch two games in the Canada-East League. This league features nothing less than the best players in the country. The mid-season tournament will take place at the end of June in the beautiful city of Rivière-du-Loup. The event will bring together the league's four teams. Star players Lucie Anctil and Adèle Bérubé are ones to watch.

Children's author Alain M. Bergeron has once again written a book well worth reading. His latest novel, Baseball Crazy: My First Game, has been available for a few weeks now. The story recounts young Justin Roussel's early days in baseball. It's a great opportunity to encourage reading among our children with such a fascinating subject.

For older readers, I invite you to pick up Les derniers des Asahis by the same author. This true gem recounts a chapter in the history of our wonderful sport. From Pearl Harbor to Quebec, the story features pitcher Bobby Shuuto. Do your own research on the subject, and you'll discover Alain M. Bergeron's unique talent in this book, as well as in many others dedicated to various topics for young readers.

PMLB

• Quebec singer Jennifer Bellerose sang the national anthem at a recent Baltimore Orioles game.

• Pitcher Félix Morin has officially joined the Jonquière Voyageurs in the LBJÉQ.

• In May 1955, the legendary Hank Aaron hit a home run during a game at the Stade municipal de Québec.

• The voice of the Aigles, Mike Tremblay, paid tribute to Rodger Brulotte. With emotion and passion, he chanted the famous line: “Good evening, she's gone!” A very touching moment on the radio.

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